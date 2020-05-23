A Story About Enduring Faith Based on True Events That Spans Three Generations

A Dear Woman Written by Barbara Shaddock Culbreath

Many years of pain caused by one act of violence. Will a dear woman’s faith hold out?

What's for you, is for you, and nobody can have what God has for you.” — Barbara Shaddock Culbreath

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onna Marie Wells, the book's protagonist, is an ambitious and attractive young Southern American woman trying to make a place for herself in a world where opportunities are few and far between. She knew that her family is unable to send her to college, but she did not mind because she wanted to become a secretary. She was thrilled when a chance to complete her studies presented itself. She set her sights and never looked back. She worked hard to earn a living and get a diploma in a clerical school.

The book opens with Onna getting a call from her Aunt Ivy. “Onna, you should come to Kadova and try to enroll in this city’s clerical program. I was told that it was free for high school graduates, and the next semester starts in two weeks.” “Oh, that’s great, Aunt Ivy. I have enough money to travel by bus, not much more. I hope I can get a part-time job to support myself.” “You don’t need to worry about that now, just come. One day when Jeff and I are old, we might need some help. Right now, we can help you.”

Just when her dreams are unfolding before her eyes, an event that will change her life forever happened. Her world has been flipped upside down by circumstances beyond her control. Will she stand the test of time? Will she persevere? Follow Onna’s heart-tugging tale of perseverance and endurance.

Barbara Shaddock Culbreath has published three more equally compelling books. Check out these titles at your favorite bookstores – Barbara Jean, If I Perish, I Perish, Romance in Color from Love Choices, and Pilgrimage to Greece and Turkey.



About the Author

Barbara Jean Shaddock was born in Little Rock Arkansas. She attended the Gibbs Elementary School and Dunbar High School. Her family moved to Boston, Massachusetts in July 1947 where she enrolled in The Girls’ High School and received her diploma. She also attended the Boston Clerical School and a special program at the Chandler school for women receiving a Certificate of Completion. She later enrolled at the University of Massachusetts in Boston and earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Work. She has three children, two sons and one daughter, four granddaughters, one grandson, and two great-grandsons.

