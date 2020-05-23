Singer-Songwriter-Turned-Author Brenda Howard’s Debut Book Teaches Kids Not to Follow the Wrong Crowd

Cadi’s Weekend Adventure Written by Brenda L. Howard; Illustrated by Sammy D. Howard Brenda L. Howard

A cautionary tale about the dangers of using drugs and stealing cars

Author Brenda Lynette Howard's illustrated book Cadi's Weekend Adventure centers on the escapades of Cadi, a brand-new silver Cadillac that gets stolen by three mischievous teenagers and taken on a joyride. The story opens with the Collins couple getting ready for the day. Dexter Collins surprises his wife, Diane, with a new set of wheels for their twenty-second wedding anniversary. Diane excitedly takes her new ride for a spin, and that's when Cadi's adventure started.

The book follows the activities of trouble-bound teens who steal the car. Cadi was abandoned and later befriended by other vehicles in the junkyard namely Big Bertha, Hank, Jordan, and Stick Shift Willi. Drama ensues as the vehicles share stories such as accident flashbacks and express fears. The frenzy continues as Cadi’s owners rush to get her back.

“It is a fictional book inspired by a real-life story. It is a story about a Cadillac stolen by three delinquent teenagers. My goal for this book is to teach kids not to follow the wrong crowds that will lead them down the path of drugs and stealing. Obey your parents and focus on your education,” shares Howard.

A professional book reviewer from Blue Ink Review says, “… The teens’ lively dialogue rings true as they plunge into illegal behavior. And illustrator Sammy D. Howard deserves credit for his skillful portraits of individuals of different ethnic backgrounds.”

Check out Howard’s equally engaging second book, The Leffingwell’s, a story centered around psychiatrist Dr. Leonard Leffingwell, his patients, his coworkers, and his family.

About the Author

Brenda L. Howard, a wife, mother of two kids, and a homemaker is a new author who takes bits and pieces of real-life events and incorporates them into fictional stories. She likes to make sure her stories have funny moments but also tackle serious situations. She is a solo artist, singer, and songwriter. Aside from writing books, Brenda has also written and recorded an original song titled "Oscar" which is currently being sold at Amazon.com and iTunes.



Written by Brenda L. Howard; Illustrated by Sammy D. Howard

Paperback |$25.36

E-book | $3.99



