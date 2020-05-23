Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302055
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/23/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Frederick Reiner
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 23rd 2020 Troopers were patrolling Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop based on a traffic violation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Frederick Reiner for Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 @ 08:30
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648