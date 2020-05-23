Middlesex Barracks/ Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A302055

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/23/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Frederick Reiner

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 23rd 2020 Troopers were patrolling Interstate 89 in the town of Berlin. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop based on a traffic violation. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the operator, Frederick Reiner for Negligent Operation and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/16/2020 @ 08:30

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Released with a Citation

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648