Royalton Barracks / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B201580
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/22/20 - 1724 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Hartford southbound rest area
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Kevin Rice
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/22/20 Vermont State Police were alerted to a motor vehicle stopped in the Interstate 91 Hartford southbound rest area that had been involved in a minor vehicle crash. Upon arrival it was determined that the operator, Kevin Rice of Springfield, was under the influence of intoxicants. Rice was arrested for DUI and processed at the Hartford Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2020
COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov