Royalton Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B201580

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                                        

STATION: VSP - Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/20 - 1724 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Hartford southbound rest area

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Kevin Rice                                                

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/22/20 Vermont State Police were alerted to a motor vehicle stopped in the Interstate 91 Hartford southbound rest area that had been involved in a minor vehicle crash.  Upon arrival it was determined that the operator, Kevin Rice of Springfield, was under the influence of intoxicants.  Rice was arrested for DUI and processed at the Hartford Police Department. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2020           

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

