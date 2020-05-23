Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MIDDLESEX BARRACKS/AGG SEX ASSAULT ON A CHILD

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

MEDIA RELEASE

              

CASE#: 20A301958 and 20A301959

TROOPER: Det. Trooper Amber Keener                                 

STATION: Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Multiple dates ranging from 2009 to the present

LOCATION: Locations in and around the Barre area

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child x2, Sexual Assault, and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. 

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Estes III                                                                                    

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: Juvenile Female #1

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Juvenile Female #2

AGE: 8

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               On 05/15/20, State Police Detectives assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations (WUSI) were made aware of a report to the Department for Children and Families (DCF) regarding a disclosure of sexual abuse of two (2) juvenile females.  During the course of the joint investigation with DCF it was determined that the two victims were assaulted in separate incidents, several years apart.  The juveniles are related to the accused.  As a result of the investigation, the accused, Thomas Estes III, age 33 of Barre, was arrested and ordered held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child x2, sexual assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 05/26/20 at 1300 hours                   

COURT: Washington

LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

