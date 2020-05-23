MIDDLESEX BARRACKS/AGG SEX ASSAULT ON A CHILD
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MEDIA RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301958 and 20A301959
TROOPER: Det. Trooper Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Multiple dates ranging from 2009 to the present
LOCATION: Locations in and around the Barre area
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child x2, Sexual Assault, and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
ACCUSED: Thomas Estes III
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: Juvenile Female #1
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Juvenile Female #2
AGE: 8
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/15/20, State Police Detectives assigned to the Washington County Unit for Special Investigations (WUSI) were made aware of a report to the Department for Children and Families (DCF) regarding a disclosure of sexual abuse of two (2) juvenile females. During the course of the joint investigation with DCF it was determined that the two victims were assaulted in separate incidents, several years apart. The juveniles are related to the accused. As a result of the investigation, the accused, Thomas Estes III, age 33 of Barre, was arrested and ordered held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child x2, sexual assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 05/26/20 at 1300 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.