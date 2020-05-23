I-15 Southbound Lighting Upgrades, Lane Closures May 27-29 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading 10 high mast lights along southbound Interstate 15 between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas from 3 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, May 27 through May 29, resulting in the following closures:

A right travel lane along southbound Interstate 15 between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

The southbound U.S. Highway 95 ramp to southbound Interstate 15 will have a left lane closure from the Pinto Lane onramp to Oakey Boulevard

Southbound Interstate 15 will have a right lane closed from Oakey Boulevard to Sahara Avenue

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.