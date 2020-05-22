COVID-19 Daily Update 5-22-2020 - 5 PM

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on May 22, 2020, there have been 82,747 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,705 total cases and 72 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 54-year old male from Lewis County. “With great sadness, we report another death as a result of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our condolences are extended to the family for their loss.”

In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard now includes probable cases. Although a small portion of the cases to date, probable cases are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. Public health takes all the same precautions for probable cases as confirmed cases, so those will now be included on the dashboard.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (256/8), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (42/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (6/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (13/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (35/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (140/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (3/1), Monongalia (119/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (6/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (24/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (28/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Implementation of changes to the DHHR dashboard today has resulted in a one-time larger than usual increase in cases and a one-time unusual decrease in the number of lab tests due to changes to the dashboard and reporting of probable cases. See this press release summarizing the changes.

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information .

Additional report:

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations, the Governor’s Office, DHHR, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the WV National Guard are offering free testing in medically underserved counties.