Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,214 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: Extending Half-Staff Notice to Honor Lives Lost from the Novel Coronavirus

As we continue to honor the life of NC Civil Rights Activist, Andrea Harris, Governor Roy Cooper is extending the half-staff notice. Beginning today, May 22, 2020, Governor Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in tribute to the many lives lost from the novel coronavirus. Please join us as we pay respect to these individuals, their families and friends as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: Extending Half-Staff Notice to Honor Lives Lost from the Novel Coronavirus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.