FLAG ALERT: Extending Half-Staff Notice to Honor Lives Lost from the Novel Coronavirus

As we continue to honor the life of NC Civil Rights Activist, Andrea Harris, Governor Roy Cooper is extending the half-staff notice. Beginning today, May 22, 2020, Governor Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in tribute to the many lives lost from the novel coronavirus. Please join us as we pay respect to these individuals, their families and friends as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###