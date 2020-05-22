I-70 Bridges Project Update: Week of 5-18-2020

Below is a review of the work that has taken place on the project and work scheduled for the coming week:

Week of 5/18/2020

I-70

Sections A and C Westbound crossovers were in effect.

Westbound lanes were closed from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 were also closed.



There were single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70.



Wednesday, May 20, there were single lane closures on I-70 Eastbound at Exit 5 to allow for emergency shoulder and pothole repairs.



The Market Street Overpass width reduction continued through the week.



At the junction of US 250 and I-70, Ramp J’s closure continued.



The Market Street on-ramp (Ramp A) was closed.

US Route 40

There were alternating EB and WB single lane closures below the I-70 Elm Grove Bridge throughout the week.

Look Ahead to Week of 5/25/2020

I-70

Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

Westbound lane closures from Exit 2A through the span of Fulton Bridge will continue.

As a part of this long-term closure, the Oglebay Park I-70 Westbound Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) and the 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 are also closed.

The single lane closures on McColloch Street beneath I-70 will continue for another two weeks.

The Market Street Overpass width reduction will continue.

At the junction of US 250 and I-70 WB, Ramp J will be closed.

The Market Street on-ramp (Ramp A will continue for another two weeks.