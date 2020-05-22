Hong Kong to kick off 2020 with world-renowned Symphony of Lights

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Hong Kong, the iconic Victoria Harbour will take center stage again when Hong Kong ushers in the new year! An enhanced edition of one of the world’s largest light and music shows –

A Symphony of Lights – will ring in 2020 with a kaleidoscope of lighting effects that will highlight Hong Kong’s stunning skyline. Live satellite feed of the entire show lasting around 10 minutes will be provided to media organizations worldwide so that the international audience can share the festivities.

At 11:59 pm on 31 December 2019, the façade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) will turn into a giant clock to count down to the new year with locals and visitors. Once the clock strikes 00:00, an enriched version of the multimedia show, A Symphony of Lights, will commence. In addition to lasers, searchlights, LED screens and other lighting effects at numerous harbourfront buildings, the new year countdown special edition will be synchronized with pyrotechnics launched from building rooftops and the display of “2020” on the façade of the HKCEC.

Another novelty of the countdown event is a territory-wide lucky draw organized for the very first time to enrich the festive ambiance. Both in-town visitors and locals can participate through simple registration on the event website ( http://www.hknycd.com ) between 6:00 pm and 11:30 pm (Hong Kong time) on 31 December 2019. Ten lucky winners will each be awarded four return economy class tickets sponsored by Cathay Pacific Airways for traveling to/from Hong Kong. With two of the tickets, the winners can invite their families and friends living abroad to visit Hong Kong.

For more information about the Hong Kong New Year Countdown event, please visit the HKTB website: www.discoverhongkong.com/countdown

Information of Satellite Live Feed and Video Footage Download

Image & video download: https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/k2Y5lFSWHjpZw3td/fo

- Reference videos and images of multimedia show are available for download at the link above.

- Post-event video footage and photos of multimedia show will be available for download from 1 January 2020, 03:00 Hong Kong Time (31 December 2019 GMT 19:00). Media interested in broadcasting the show may download the material from the link above.

Details of satellite feed for broadcasters:

Signal testing time

31 Dec 2019, 20:00-20:15 Hong Kong Time

(GMT12:00-12:15)

Show time

31 Dec 2019, 23:55-24:10 Hong Kong Time

(GMT15:55-16:10)

Immediate technical support and enquiry

Immediate technical support

Tel: (+852) 2888 1944, (+852) 2883 2867

HKTB Communications – Ms. Jennie Au Yeung / Ms. Kathy To

Tel: (852) 9725 4470 / (852) 9488 2087

IS19, 166.0 degree East (covering Mainland China, Taiwan, Australasia, South Asia & Southeast Asia)

● Program Name: HK NYCD 2020

● On-air date & time: 31/12/2019 (GMT1555-1610)

● IS-19 18C Slot C (9 MHz, C Band)

● Donlink Frequency: 4064.5MHz Horizontal

● Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s

● FEC: 3/4

● Polarization: Horizontal

● System: HD 1080/50i

● DVB-S2 8PSK

● Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo

● Pilot: ON

● Roll Off: 20%

● Encryption System: Free to Air

IS21, 58.0 degree West (covering the Americas, North America & South America)

● Program Name: HK NYCD 2020

● On-air date & time: 31/12/2019 (GMT1555-1610)

● IS-21 19C Slot D (9 MHz, C Band)

● Downlink Frequency: 4093.4 MHz Vertical

● Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s

● FEC: 3/4

● Polarization: Vertical

● System: HD 1080/60i

● DVB-S2 8PSK

● Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo

● Pilot: ON

● Roll Off: 20%

● Encryption System: Free to Air

Asiasat-5, 100.5 degree East (covering Asia, Mainland China, Taiwan, North Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Australia, Eastern Europe & CIS)

● Program Name: HK NYCD 2020

● On-air date & time: 31/12/2019 (GMT1555-1610)

● AS5 TXP C5H2 (9 MHz, C Band)

● Downlink Frequency: 3792.5 MHz Horizontal

● Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s

● FEC: 3/4

● Polarization: Vertical

● System: HD 1080/50i

● DVB-S2 8PSK

● Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo

● Pilot: ON

● Roll Off: 20%

● Encryption System: Free to Air

Eutelsat 7B, 7 degree East (covering Europe, Moscow (Russia), Northern Africa & Middle East)

● Program Name: HK NYCD 2020

● On-air date & time: 31/12/2019 (GMT1555-1610)

● E7B TXP F06 ChAB (9 MHz, Ku Band)

● Downlink Frequency: 12726.83 MHz Vertical

● Symbol Rate: 7.2MS/s

● FEC: 3/4

● Polarization: Horizontal

● System: HD 1080/50i

● DVB-S2 8PSK

● Format: h.264 4:2:0 16:9 A1 : A2 Stereo

● Pilot: ON

● Roll Off: 20%

● Encryption System: Free to Air