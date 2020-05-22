Removal process scheduled for 5 Jamestown traffic signals

The City of Jamestown and the North Dakota Department of Transportation announced the removal process for five traffic signals will begin on Monday, June 1.

The traffic signals were identified for removal as part of an upcoming project on US Highway 52.

A “Stop” sign will be posted on the stopped approach. Additional "No Parking" signs will be installed for sight distance requirements. The signals will be covered or bagged or set to flashing for 90 days, during which time the intersections will be evaluated.

After the 90-day evaluation period, the data will be analyzed and then the signals will be removed with the project unless the data contradicts that removal.

The traffic signals identified are: