Westbound Apple Creek Rest Area to close next week for building upgrades

BISMARCK, N.D. – The westbound Apple Creek Rest Area building is scheduled to close Monday, June 16, for a building improvement project. The parking area will remain open during this project.

The rest area is located approximately eight miles east of Bismarck.

Work is scheduled to be completed Friday, June 20.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.