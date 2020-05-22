George Crockett Road Upgrades, Lane Restrictions June 1-30 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is performing a $248,000 upgrade to George Crockett Road at Bermuda Avenue in Clark County. Las Vegas Paving Corp. is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and paving improvements from June 1 to June 30, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily, with flaggers safely coordinating motorists through active construction zones. Motorists can expect minor travel delays.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

