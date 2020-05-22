QRx Digital Revamps and Launches New Bidi™ Vapor Website
"The pandemic drove the market to utilize the internet even more. Many people are making purchases online, lessening contact with the outside," says Russell Quick,CEO of QRx Sales"JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2020
The revamped site accounts for improved accessibility, easier user experience, and clearly depicts the company’s stand against underage access to vapor products with its efforts along with it.
Melborn, Florida, May 20, 2020—QRx Digital launches the new Bidi Vapor website on May 20, 2020, to foster a better digital shopping experience for the latter’s clientele. The redesigned website contains important information about the Bidi Stick and additional features.
The launch comes in the wake of more users purchasing products online.
"The pandemic drove the market to utilize the internet even more. Many people are making purchases online, lessening contact with the outside," says Russell Quick, the president and CEO of QRx Sales and Digital Marketing Services. He points out that during this time, websites are the best way for Bidi Vapor to communicate and maintain a relationship with its customers, given the limitations in social interaction. To ensure that the customers still get premium service, an overhaul of the website was necessary.
With the partnership of QRx Digital and Bidi Vapor, the new Bidi Stick website is faster and easier to navigate. New features are also integrated, like an authenticator page. It is part of Bidi Vapor's anti-fake Bidi Stick campaign, helping customers check the authenticity of their Bidi Sticks. Bidi Vapor emphasizes its concern on counterfeit products and their potential harm to users. It further created a dedicated page for addressing the crucial issue and the process of determining authenticity.
The new Bidi Vapor website struts its new store locator feature for individual account holders. To add to this easy user interface is Bidi Vapor’s newly installed customer service live chat feature that enables customers to chat live with customer support personnel to help them with their needs.
Bidi Vapor, with the help of QRx Digital, aims to amplify customer satisfaction through improved function and a fresher look. "We made it more pleasing to the eyes and added helpful features for a more convenient shopping experience for Bidi Stick consumers," says Russell Quick. He further explains that the last thing customers need, at the moment, is a slow, outdated website.
Together with QRx Digital, Niraj Patel, CEO of Bidi Vapor, and the rest of Bidi Vapor continue to put their customers first.
Start shopping on the brand new website on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Visit the new website now at www.bidivapor.com to start your all-new Bidi Vapor online journey!
At BidiTM Vapor, the fuel of our innovation towards the creation of our pride, the Bidi Stick, is our genuinely driven desire to take charge of saving the environment while providing a unique vaping experience to adult smokers. Contributing to a smoke-free world for our future generations is written in the Bidi Vapor DNA.
