Bidi™ Vapor Launches Bidi Cares The First-Ever Eco-Friendly Vape Program

Bidi Vapor announces groundbreaking Bidi Cares program “Save Your Bidi, Save Our Planet” to promote environment-friendly practices

I am honored to launch Bidi Cares as the industry’s first environmentally conscious vape program” — Niraj Patel

GRANT-VALKARIA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vape products contain residual nicotine and lithium-ion batteries that are oftentimes improperly discarded and pose an imminent threat to humans, animals and the environment. The global environmental impact of batteries and other waste materials due to improper disposal include: consumption of natural resources; climate change and global warming; photochemical smog pollution and air acidification; and ecotoxicity and water pollution. Until today, little has been done to mitigate and reduce the waste from vape pens and products. BIDI Vapor , maker of the innovative, eco-conscious BIDI Stick and the leading innovative vape company, today launched the industry’s first-ever eco-friendly program, BIDI Cares: Save Your BIDI, Save Our Planet to encourage the proper disposal of vape pens and products. BIDI Cares is a unique eco-friendly platform to promote environmentally-conscious practices among consumers and the vape industry to solve waste management issues concerning cigarettes and other disposable vaping products.BIDI Cares encourages customers to participate in the eco-friendly initiative by returning ten used BIDI Sticks for a free one. The program aims to reduce the production of new batteries, therefore maximizing the usage of high-quality batteries in every vape pen. BIDI Stick batteries are CE, FCC, & ROHS Certified, ensuring user safety and recyclability.BIDI Vapor’s flagship product, BIDI Stick, is unique because it’s the only vape pen in the industry to effectively transition adult smokers from cigarettes to a healthier alternative while adopting sustainable practices in the process. Additionally, BIDI Cares is the first program in the vape business to incorporate waste management solutions in their operations. The recycling program aims to reduce improperly discarded BIDI Sticks while reducing the overall global impact of battery production and disposal.“I am honored to launch BIDI Cares as the industry’s first environmentally conscious vape program,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of BIDI Vapor. “BIDI Vapor is redesigning corporate responsibility by ensuring that we take the first step to cut back on waste and educate our consumers on proper disposal as well as the environmental impact.”BIDI Stick is distributed exclusively by Kaival Brands Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: KAVL). The partnership between brands aims to continuously promote an environment-conscious mindset as well as responsible vape production and operation processes.For more information about BIDI Cares, please visit https://bidivapor.com/ About BIDI Vapor:At BIDI™ Vapor, the fuel of our innovation towards the creation of our pride, the BIDI Stick, is our genuinely driven desire to aid the transition of millions of cigarette smokers across the globe. The intention of providing an accessible alternative to facilitate a smooth transition for people who intend to lessen and to eventually quit smoking is written in the BIDI Vapor DNA.Our vision is to be the renowned best provider for the most flavorful yet pleasurable transitional experience in the vaping industry with the primary intent of providing a solution for people who aspire to eliminate their smoking habit in a healthier, more practical and stylish way. And ultimately, to significantly contribute to a smoke-free world for our future generations to come.For more information, please contact 1-(833) FOR-BIDI or email us sales@bidivapor.com.



