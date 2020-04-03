QRX Digital Sales and Marketing Seals Its Partnership with Kaival Brands

QRX Digital Logo Kaival Brands Logo

QRX Digital aims for continued success in sales and company growth for Kaival Brands through targeted digital marketing campaigns for the global distributor

Growth is expected within the next few months for QRX Digital. We are tailoring all our services to ensure our client’s sales and global marketing strategies executed effectively and efficiently” — Russell Quick

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRX Digital Marketing Services announces our partnership with Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc . The collaboration aims to strengthen the position of both companies in their respective industries. The partnership also increases the market presence in the hopes of achieving growth and development in the coming months for both brands.QRX Digital is our new subsidiary under the brand QuikfillRx LLC—the latter being a retail solution provider to the cannabis industry within North America. After discovering the potential market in the digital marketing business, our CEO, Russell Quick, expanded its operations to cater to digital sales and marketing needs for various companies.“We are excited to have this partnership with Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Our combined synergies benefit both of our companies as we reach greater heights in terms of revenue and business distribution success. As its digital marketing and sales arm, some of our plans are in motion, and we are looking forward to seeing the results after the initial phase of this partnership”. We have already secured a top tier online retailer that has placed and received its first order. Forecasting out via the initial order size, we expect this top tier retailer to become a multi-million dollar annual partner for The Bidi Stick.Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc., is an exclusive global distributor that helps start-up brands and innovative companies gain more sales and industry channel market share. Kaival Brands Innovations Group recently made headlines after signing an exclusive distributor deal with Bidi™ Vapor for its flagship product, the Bidi™ Stick. Now that it has planted a good foundation in its global vaping industry, it is eyeing to grow the brand into a name that is recognizable worldwide.Our digital marketing company takes charge of all sales management, including digital marketing solutions for global distributors like Kaival Brands. QRX Digital employes all strategic and tactics required to position each client’s brand towards its market demographics.For the marketing side, QRX Digital employs strategies in creating brand awareness and brand impressions for Kaival Brands within the industry. Our services include creating graphic and content materials, facilitating customer relations, resource acquisition management, and conducting in-depth data and market research for our clients. We connect key industry players to ensure seamless operations in distributing their products to target markets.News on Growth and Other Partnerships“Growth is expected within the next few months for QRX Digital. Our full-time remote teams are growing at exponential rates, and we are tailoring all our services to ensure our client’s sales and global marketing strategies executed effectively and efficiently,” said Russell Quick. In just a short time, QRX Digital has already secured substantial new customers for Kaival Brands.QRX Digital:QRX Digital is a digital marketing subsidiary company of QuikfillRx LLC, a retail solution provider for the cannabis dispensary markets within North America. We cater to businesses that want to establish brand awareness and increase brand position and sales within a targeted market. We help in extending the brand reach of its partnered clients through targeted digital marketing campaigns. To learn more about QuikfillRx, please visit: https://quikfillrx.com/ For more information, please contact 904-758-2127 or email us info@quikfillrx.com.



