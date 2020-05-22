DMV announces 10 regional offices now taking appointments

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that appointments are now available through the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov. Starting next Tuesday, May 26, ten DMV regional office locations will offer appointments for services that must be completed in-person, such as customers who need to take their driver knowledge or skills test or to transfer an out-of-state driver's license. The following locations will be available for appointments: Kanawha City / Charleston

Winfield

Beckley

Charles Town / Kearneysville

Huntington

Moundsville

Fairmont

Flatwoods

Romney

Parkersburg Customers may visit the DMV website or use this link: go.wv.gov/DMVappointment to make an appointment. DMV will be releasing a dedicated phone number next week for customers who need to make an appointment but do not have internet access. "We will be focusing on the services that must be done in-person, including transactions for customers who need to obtain an original identification card, salesperson testing, changes to ID cards or driver's licenses, and driver knowledge and skills testing," Commissioner of the WV DMV Everett Frazier said. Skills testing will be offered at nine locations, all listed above minus the Winfield office. New courses have been developed that will allow the driver examiner to observe the driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 accompanying the driver in the vehicle. Additional locations for driver skills tests will be announced as they are made available. Commissioner Frazier added, "We are excited to be resuming these services and look forward to serving the citizens of West Virginia again in-person. We thank them for their patience and continue to encourage the use of our online services and our kiosks for those transactions that don't have to be done in-person." For more information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov, or call 1-800-642-9066.