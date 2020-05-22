Anita Tilly, Jeff Cavins and Elena Duque Interviews by Candice Georgiadis
Discussing possible impossible and the future of beauty as technology joins mainstream.
— Anita Tilly, host of The Dreamers to Dreamers Podcast
It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?
Going through my memories as a child and young adult I can say that all the negative beliefs that were planted in my mind growing up were very difficult to deal with. I had many challenges that I had to overcome. One of them was to see myself succeed and that all the things I heard, “You are not enough”, “It is not going to work”, “You are not a native English speaker”, “You are losing your time trying and you will end up with nothing!”. These are strong statements and I struggled to let them go and arrive to a point where I don’t see them anymore as my values but as a reflection of those people who have said it. I had to do a lot of self-development, so I have learned Transcendental Meditation and I am practicing it for 10 years till now. This technique helped me to have better understanding who I am and have a deeper connection with myself. I also journal a lot and read positive books.
Today I live my life by the rules that I create, by the vision I have and by the beliefs that I planted in my mind. Because I am not my past, I am not who they thought me to be.
Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)
1. Clarity
You must get crystal clear about your vision. It is not enough to have a dream, but you need to take steps to accomplish your goals. So, make some quite moment, take a piece of paper and write out your dream. What do you really want to achieve? Who do you want to become? How do you want your next year to be? Answer those questions because it will shine light onto all the missing pieces, and it will show you what you must do next.
2. Boundaries
You must make sure that you create your own boundaries because you will get influenced by so many people. By choosing your tribe will help you to stay positive and keep believing in your dream.
You must look up to those who caring about your dream and they will support you to step forward.
I know having a vision is an exciting thing, but you have to make sure that you are telling the right people so that you don’t get discouraged!
3. Embrace the person you want to become
During clarity work and setting your boundaries you will start to recognize your voice more and more and this is a very important step because this will help you to gain more confidence and to see your worth. You have to start to believe in yourself because sometimes you will be the only one who believes in yourself and you need that strength to keep going. Which one is my next point.
4. Keep going
Going down on the road of self-discovery and taking steps to realize your dream can be challenging and you never know how far you are from the finish line. So, you just keep believing, learning, growing, evolving, climbing those walls and one day you will realize that you are living your dream. Just never give up. Be flexible and change your actions if is necessary but never stop.
5. Get support
One of the best thing you can do is to get help from somebody who will guide you to grow and achieve your dream faster. I know you are strong and want to do it on your own, but you don’t have to. Its OK to ask for some help from somebody who had already gone through the same road as you are about to. Getting support and having your tribe around you, people who share the same values as you, they will give you more strength and confidence, so never be shy or afraid to ask for some help. Read the rest here.
Jeff Cavins, CEO of Outdoorsy
In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?
At Outdoorsy, we see the act of renting an RV and hitting the road as a step — and an investment — in mental wellness. By facilitating RV rentals, that investment is made more accessible to a broader group of travelers. From the key exchange where you connect with the RV owner, to that first night sitting around the campfire at your campsite, you are having an experience that pulls you out of your comfort zone and separates you from your normal daily routine. You are, as John Muir so eloquently put it, “washing your spirit clean.” By seeing everything that can’t be seen at 30,000 feet, hearing every bird chirp, and breathing in the fresh mountain air, you are recalibrating how you think about yourself and the world around you. Your perspective and outlook on even the most minute, daily things starts to become more positive. We’ve heard about the benefits of the 3-day effect and doctor’s prescribing nature as medicine, and we see the act of renting an RV as a way to get closer to making that 3-day weekend or that much-needed time in nature a reality. Catch the complete interview here.
Elena Duque, Esthetician, On-Air Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, and savvy med-spa owner in New York City
Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?
There was a definite tipping point in my career in the very beginning of 2019. At that time my daughter was diagnosed with ADHD. I was doing all kinds of research, googling ways to cope with it, finding strategies to help her cope with it, learning about symptoms and characteristics of ADHD, and everything else under the sun. I put in so much time and research because I wanted to know everything about it, and how to handle it. One night, while I was sleeping, I shot up out of bed, almost unable to breathe. I had a real-life epiphany. “I have ADHD” I said aloud to no one. All the pieces to my erratic life’s puzzle came together for me. All the mistakes I made, struggles I faced, and feelings of inadequacy seemed to make a little bit of sense. I always felt different, like I didn’t belong, out of place, not good enough, and disorganized mentally and physically. It was as if I’d been sitting in the dark for 38 years and somebody finally turned on the light for me. That week I immediately went to a psychiatrist, underwent testing, and was in fact diagnosed with ADD inattentive type, an anxiety disorder and depression. I had a lot of mixed emotions, but mainly I was sad because I felt I was cheated out of a better life, I kept wondering what my life would have been like if I had been diagnosed at an early age, and gotten help. I always struggled to stay in school, hold down a job, finish a project, and stay the course, and like most people with ADD/ADHD, I would blame myself. After receiving my diagnosis I began therapy sessions and taking medication. In the last 18 months I’ve been able to accomplish more than I’ve ever thought possible. My confidence and my career have sky rocketed. I’ve been able to complete tasks with more ease, and I’ve learned how to be more organized and efficient. The biggest lesson I learned from this experience is that mental health is so important and so often goes undiagnosed or just gets ignored. I also learned that it’s never too late to follow your dreams, and if you want something, you have to go out and get it. The balance of the interview is available here.
