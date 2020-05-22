Date: May 22, 2020

Texas Workforce Commission Committed to Help Texans Find Work, Training and Resources

AUSTIN ⎯ Texas saw an increase in the state unemployment rate in April 2020, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past month, the Texas economy lost 1,298,900 nonfarm positions. Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.8 percent, below the national average of 14.7 percent.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable effect on the Texas economy” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “While we will continue to provide assistance to those seeking unemployment benefits, many employers are hiring and TWC is working to provide resources to job seekers as well as employers as the state opens up.”

In April, all major industries in Texas experienced job loss over the month.

“As Texas continues to open, TWC is committed to providing job seekers the resources and opportunities needed to adapt to our changing economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “To help connect workers with available jobs, staff at workforce centers across the state are available to provide virtual job-search assistance.”

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) recorded April’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 8.8 percent, followed by the Abilene and the College Station-Bryan MSA which both recorded at 8.9 percent for the second lowest rate. The Lubbock MSA recorded the third lowest rate of 9.9 percent.

“We are here to not only help Texas employers match up with the skilled workers they need to recover but also to provide them with answers and the best information available as they safely and strategically reopen,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “TWC is committed to engaging with all businesses across Texas as we continue to strengthen our relationships and proactively work to create and expand opportunities for all. My office remains available to continue helping Texas employers navigate through this pandemic.”

Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.

The Texas Labor Market & Career Information Data for May is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

Civilian Labor Force Estimates for Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas Not Seasonally Adjusted (In Thousands) April 2020 March 2020 April 2019 C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate C.L.F. Emp. Unemp. Rate United States 155,830.0 133,326.0 22,504.0 14.4 162,537.0 155,167.0 7,370.0 4.5 162,097.0 156,710.0 5,387.0 3.3 Texas 12,931.3 11,244.1 1,687.2 13.0 14,031.1 13,312.3 718.7 5.1 13,922.6 13,505.0 417.6 3.0 Abilene 70.9 64.7 6.3 8.9 78.1 74.7 3.4 4.3 78.2 76.2 2.0 2.5 Amarillo 119.0 108.6 10.4 8.8 131.7 126.9 4.8 3.6 131.8 129.0 2.8 2.1 Austin-Round Rock 1,132.9 994.8 138.1 12.2 1,236.0 1,188.6 47.4 3.8 1,227.3 1,199.3 28.0 2.3 Beaumont-Port Arthur 162.7 133.2 29.5 18.1 173.2 159.0 14.2 8.2 172.8 164.9 7.9 4.6 Brownsville-Harlingen 155.3 128.7 26.6 17.1 168.8 155.3 13.5 8.0 165.5 157.7 7.8 4.7 College Station-Bryan 123.0 112.1 10.9 8.9 137.3 131.9 5.4 3.9 135.2 132.1 3.0 2.2 Corpus Christi 186.1 156.6 29.5 15.9 205.2 192.5 12.7 6.2 206.2 198.8 7.4 3.6 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington 3,686.0 3,215.9 470.1 12.8 3,962.0 3,778.1 183.9 4.6 3,923.0 3,811.4 111.6 2.8 Dallas-Plano-Irving MD 2,496.1 2,181.8 314.3 12.6 2,674.5 2,551.6 122.9 4.6 2,642.5 2,566.7 75.7 2.9 Fort Worth-Arlington MD 1,189.9 1,034.1 155.8 13.1 1,287.5 1,226.4 61.1 4.7 1,280.5 1,244.6 35.9 2.8 El Paso 335.2 285.6 49.5 14.8 365.7 346.1 19.6 5.4 362.0 350.1 11.9 3.3 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land 3,195.4 2,743.1 452.3 14.2 3,434.1 3,243.8 190.4 5.5 3,397.4 3,286.9 110.6 3.3 Killeen-Temple 162.7 144.3 18.4 11.3 177.5 168.1 9.4 5.3 176.1 170.4 5.7 3.2 Laredo 104.3 90.0 14.2 13.6 118.5 111.9 6.6 5.6 117.8 114.0 3.8 3.2 Longview 89.3 78.4 11.0 12.3 97.1 91.5 5.5 5.7 99.2 96.1 3.1 3.1 Lubbock 145.2 130.8 14.4 9.9 161.5 155.1 6.3 3.9 163.1 159.3 3.8 2.3 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission 338.5 276.8 61.7 18.2 359.3 325.7 33.7 9.4 349.3 331.6 17.6 5.0 Midland 95.4 85.7 9.7 10.2 108.2 104.6 3.7 3.4 110.1 108.3 1.8 1.7 Odessa 79.1 68.4 10.7 13.5 86.6 82.5 4.1 4.7 88.2 86.4 1.8 2.0 San Angelo 48.4 43.3 5.1 10.6 54.5 52.1 2.3 4.3 55.3 53.9 1.4 2.5 San Antonio-New Braunfels 1,115.3 968.5 146.8 13.2 1,198.5 1,144.4 54.1 4.5 1,193.4 1,162.1 31.3 2.6 Sherman-Denison 58.7 52.5 6.2 10.6 64.0 61.1 3.0 4.6 63.8 62.2 1.6 2.6 Texarkana 60.4 52.1 8.3 13.8 65.4 61.6 3.8 5.7 64.9 62.4 2.4 3.7 Tyler 98.9 86.9 12.0 12.2 105.5 100.3 5.2 4.9 107.1 104.1 3.1 2.8 Victoria 41.3 35.4 5.9 14.2 45.2 42.8 2.5 5.5 45.7 44.4 1.3 2.9 Waco 113.4 101.4 12.0 10.6 125.5 119.4 6.1 4.9 125.2 121.8 3.4 2.8 Wichita Falls 57.7 51.2 6.5 11.3 64.1 61.2 2.9 4.5 65.0 63.3 1.7 2.7

Texas Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment Seasonally Adjusted INDUSTRY TITLE Apr 2020* Mar 2020 Apr 2019 Mar '20 to Apr '20 Apr '19 to Apr '20 Absolute Change Percent Change Absolute Change Percent Change Total Nonagricultural 11,628,000 12,926,900 12,738,600 -1,298,900 -10.0 -1,110,600 -8.7 Total Private 9,673,200 10,933,300 10,776,000 -1,260,100 -11.5 -1,102,800 -10.2 Goods Producing 1,800,700 1,931,800 1,927,800 -131,100 -6.8 -127,100 -6.6 Mining and Logging 209,800 234,100 255,500 -24,300 -10.4 -45,700 -17.9 Construction 729,000 791,500 767,500 -62,500 -7.9 -38,500 -5.0 Manufacturing 861,900 906,200 904,800 -44,300 -4.9 -42,900 -4.7 Service Providing 9,827,300 10,995,100 10,810,800 -1,167,800 -10.6 -983,500 -9.1 Trade, Transportation, and Utilities 2,367,700 2,541,600 2,503,000 -173,900 -6.8 -135,300 -5.4 Information 198,500 210,200 208,600 -11,700 -5.6 -10,100 -4.8 Financial Activities 800,300 816,200 796,400 -15,900 -1.9 3,900 0.5 Professional and Business Services 1,687,200 1,835,800 1,781,000 -148,600 -8.1 -93,800 -5.3 Education and Health Services 1,605,400 1,768,200 1,731,400 -162,800 -9.2 -126,000 -7.3 Leisure and Hospitality 840,500 1,370,700 1,384,500 -530,200 -38.7 -544,000 -39.3 Other Services 372,900 458,800 443,300 -85,900 -18.7 -70,400 -15.9 Government 1,954,800 1,993,600 1,962,600 -38,800 -1.9 -7,800 -0.4

