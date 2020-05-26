FON ADVISORS ANNOUNCES GEORGE HANLEY AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
FON Advisors further expands its advisory solutions platform with a new hire.MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Walsh, Managing Partner of FON Advisors, LLC (“FON”) announced that George Hanley has joined the FON team as Chief Investment Officer.
FON Advisors is a global advisory firm specializing in the Aerospace, Defense & Government Industry (“ADG”) whose core service lines are: Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing. We are proud to serve as a trusted advisor to corporations, investors, and capital providers as they navigate the ADG landscape. We bring expertise, experience, creativity and innovation together to optimize client outcomes. Our services are built on comprehensive industry knowledge and extensive transaction experience. Our network of senior advisors and contacts provide additional real-time market, customer, and solution insights. At FON, we are passionate about turning bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes. We excel at helping clients clearly articulate their portfolio of innovations to create new markets for their technology, optimizing existing products to broaden current revenue opportunities, and providing timely information to focus strategic capital deployment.
George Hanley will be Chief Investment Officer of FON and will be responsible for guiding the overall investment activities of the firm. Mr. Hanley is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. He has extensive experience and expertise in founding and building successful companies in the financial and commercial real estate industries. Currently, he is the Founder and Manager of TFH Partners, a private investment firm focused on impact investing and emerging technology. He is also the Founder and President of the Hanley Foundation, created to advance transformative education, socially conscious artists, environmental and gender empowerment solutions.
Mr. Walsh said, "I am very excited to welcome George and be able to bring his unique insight and operator’s focus to FON. George’s success as a serial founder and investor, through both robust and dire financial markets, is rooted in his decades of leadership and execution experience. I am proud to welcome George to the FON family and see him strengthen our combination of practical experience, strategic smarts and day to day agility.”
Contact information is as follows:
David Walsh
Managing Partner
FON Advisors, LLC
Phone: 202-780-3820
dwalsh@fonadvisors.com
George Hanley
Chief Investment Officer
FON Advisors, LLC
Phone: 202-780-3820
ghanley@fonadvisors.com
ABOUT US: FON Advisors, LLC is a global advisory firm specializing in the ADG Industry whose core service lines are Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing. FON Corporate Finance, LLC is a middle-market investment bank that provides objective strategic and financial advice to its clients. FON Valuation Services, LLC provides valuation services for a variety of transaction, financial reporting, compliance, and tax purposes. FON Capital, LLC utilizes the profound experience throughout the FON platform to execute opportunistic investments in small to mid-market companies. www.fonadvisors.com
David Walsh
FON Advisors
+1 202-780-3820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn