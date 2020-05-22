FBS Offers Fast Deposits up to 2,000 EUR

FBS welcomes a new centerpiece option for fast deposits.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS welcomes a new centerpiece option for fast deposits. The feedback from FBS clientele states that the feature was highly anticipated and will supposedly get a good response from the audience. Its main advantage is that it saves the time that the clients normally spend on the whole initial verification process and allows them to use the gained hours on real trading. Thus, people can enter the market quickly when they feel that the conditions are favorable.

Traders can now deposit up to 2,000 EUR in total to their FBS accounts and use this money for entering the financial market right away. To do so, they must have:

• Retail category

• Completed financial verification for Neteller, Skrill, or wire transfer.*

After they start using the option, the FBS clients have 15 days to finish the verification. During this period, they have to upload the required documents for Proof of ID and Proof of Residence.

So, the entry to the market speeds up and goes smoother. During the ‘trial’ 15 days, clients will have an opportunity to see how FBS works: test all the services, try out the trading instruments that the company offers, and, what is more, plunge into trading right away by omitting the time-consuming acceptance procedure. Besides, the traders don’t have to be in a rush to collect all the documents. Two weeks are more than enough to send the remaining proofs for FBS to guarantee the security of the funds and identity.

The introduction of fast deposits holds a perfect balance between clients’ desire to simplify the entry to the real financial market and safety regulations.

FBS is a broker with an international outlook that serves clients in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the MENA. Its primary focus lies in offering financial products for currency, metals, and indexes trading for clients with different goals and backgrounds. The company features a low barrier to entry and top-ranking apps. Over 11 years in the field, the broker won 50 international awards, including Best International Forex Broker, Best Forex Brand, and Most Progressive Forex Broker Europe.