Enhancing Excellence in Teaching Program | Nebraska Department of Education

Application for the 2020-21 award year (classes BEGINNING July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) The application is now closed.

Process for the EETP Awards

EETP application for 2020-21 will open April 1, 2020.

Applicants send the required paperwork directly to the institution they will attend.

The institutions send all applications to NDE by June 1.

NDE will process the applications and notify all applicants by email with either the contract for recipients to sign, or an explanation of why the applicant did not receive the award. All applicants will be informed of their status by July 10.

Excellence in Teaching Act Forgivable Loans

On April 22, 2009, the Excellence in Teaching Act (§§ 79-8,132−79-8,140 R.R.S.) was signed by Governor Heineman revising the existing Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program (for individuals seeking their initial teaching certificate in Nebraska) and authorizing the Enhancing Excellence in Teaching Program (for Nebraska teachers enrolled in a graduate program in Nebraska). Funding is provided by the Excellence in Teaching Cash Fund using a portion of the State Lottery Operation Trust Fund dollars.

Related Information

Additional information about the EETP is available from the documents listed below or by contacting Keisha McHargue at nde.eta@nebraska.gov or at 402-471-4398.

The information presented in the following documents is valid BEGINNING in the 2020-2021 award year.

Enhancing Excellence in Teaching Program

The Enhancing Excellence in Teaching Program (EETP) provides forgivable loans to Nebraska teachers enrolled in an eligible graduate program at an eligible Nebraska institution.

Eligible am that s/he is currently enrolled in and maintain full-time employment in an accredited or approved public or private school in Nebraska. If the student meets the loan forgiveness obligations, beginning after the first two years of full-time teaching, loans will be forgiven pursuant to the individuals’ signed contract.