FBS Announces Forex Trading Book – Beginner’s Guide

Forex Trading Book

BELIZE, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS has introduced into the market its new product: Forex Trading Book – an essential educational app to be a handy guide through FX world.

FBS has always supported educational programs to empower its clients and newcomers in FX market. Having a solid experience in FX market, the company has released this app to share its extensive experience in FX world with ambitious newcomers.

Rich content is packed into a clear and plain interface. The company experts put effort into developing and structuring the app’s content so that even people with a basic level of English could understand it.

FBS has brought complicated finance to comprehensible terms and added real-world examples based on its award-winning trading app – FBS Trader.

Wisely structured, Forex Trading Book encompasses eleven chapters divided into two main sections: theoretical, which contains fundamentals of FX trading, and the practical part, based on the FBS Trader app. This way users can move from theory to action and apply their knowledge on the go.

Additionally, FBS experts share tips for boosting trading performance and provide tools for beginner traders to leverage their trading skills.

In general, the app is aimed to introduce complicated finance as straightforward as possible.

FBS is focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions for the trading industry that help users improve their performance and get superb results.