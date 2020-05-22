The SafeCare Group releases its Five Star Hospitals Ratings for Spring-Summer
Five star ratings on over 4,000 hospitals
Millions of patients are affected from shabby care, bad treatments, and poor services from US hospitals each year,”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SafeCare Group, the company that connects people with great hospitals has published its quarterly five star ratings of over 4,000 hospitals at its 100SafeCareHospitals site. The ratings are in Outcomes of Care, Safety of Care, Infections of Care, Efficiency of Care, and Unplanned Visits of Care. The top 100 hospitals are ranked numerically.
Yisrael M. Safeek, JD, incoming Board Member, The SafeCare Group, stated, “Millions of patients are affected from shabby care, bad treatments, and poor services from US hospitals each year. The SafeCare Group listened to the numerous emails and letters of complaints, suggestions, and feedback from patients and incorporated these into its hospital ratings applications."
Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, Chairman, The SafeCare Group added, “1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has an infection of care, meaning that nearly 650,000 patients contract one of these infections during the course of their treatment,.
The 100safecarehospitals.com site works in tandem with rateahopsital.com site where patients can find, compare, and review hospitals based on care experiences.
When consumers have a healthcare need, they start looking for hospitals that can offer great care. RateAHospital and 100SafeCareHospitals are means for hospital consumers to find and compare hospitals.
The 100safecarehospitals.com site demonstrates The SafeCare Group’s increased focus and continued investment in developing solutions that bring value to hospital consumers seeking great care.
The 100 SafeCare Hospitals for Spring-Summer ratings can be viewed at 100safecarehospitals.com
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched RateAHopsital.com to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100SafeCare Hospitals.com rankings were created to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) software known as Intelligent Healthcare™ software by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities. SafeCare AI® Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010.
For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com
