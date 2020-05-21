Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motorists, outdoor recreationists should expect delays as road, bridge work begins on I-80 Summit interchange

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers planning to access trailheads or rest area facilities using the Happy Jack Road exit on Interstate 80 should start expecting potential delays as road work begins Tuesday, weather permitting.

Contractors will be completing bridge rehabilitation work to the structure that connects motorists from I-80 to the Summit Rest Area and WYO 210 (Happy Jack Road) at exit 323.

Additionally, crews will be milling and paving a high-performance wearing course on the Telephone Canyon portion of I-80, from mile markers 319-324.

Not only does the wearing course improve durability and friction, but it also creates a smoother driving surface. Motorists — including RVs, bicyclists and motorcyclists — should expect potential lane closures, interchange ramp closures, reduced speeds, flaggers and other traffic control measures throughout the project.

Be sure to put down any distractions and be prepared to slow down. A width restriction will also be in place through the work zone. Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will be working on the project, which is expected to be complete in fall 2020.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.

