Interstate 15 Lane Restrictions, HOV Restriping May 26-29 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making temporary Interstate 15 lane closures in Las Vegas to restripe the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes and install new signs and pavement markings, creating additional carpool entrance and exit points.

Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning, May 26-27

The HOV and inside travel lane will be closed along northbound Interstate 15 between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard from 6 p.m., May 26, until 4 a.m., May 27, in Las Vegas. Additionally, the Neon Gateway onramp to northbound Interstate 15 will also be closed during the same time frame.

Wednesday Night-Thursday Morning, May 27-28

The HOV and inside travel lane will be closed along southbound Interstate 15 between Charleston Boulevard and Sahara Avenue from 6 p.m., May 27, until 4 a.m., May 28, in Las Vegas.

Thursday Night-Friday Morning, May 28-29

The HOV and inside travel lane will be closed along southbound Interstate 15 between Russell Road and the 215 Beltway from 6 p.m., May 28, until 4 a.m., May 29, in Las Vegas.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

