Spotted Peccary Releases Modular Synthesizer-driven album by Ben Cox: Consciousness, and other tricks of the light

The new album offers an enthralling listening experience infused with contemplative moments. Ben Cox crafts his compositions through a combination of programming, software, and modular synthesis. Ben Cox's interest in electronic music follows experimentation with musical formal structures, metrical and rhythmic complexity, and the wide sonic palettes of electronic instruments. Photo by Beth Hilton, The B Company

Ben Cox delivers synthesizer delights and sentient cerebrations to light up the mind; new album out now on Spotted Peccary Music.

Sometimes bold and bright, sometimes deep and hidden, always uncluttered, gentle, and positive, this rare electronic album from Ben Cox is a blend of modular and software synthesizers and guitars.” — Robin James

PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consciousness, and other tricks of the light, the newest album on the renowned Spotted Peccary label from composer and guitarist Ben Cox, is an adventurous expedition through the musicality of synthesizers and electronics. The album, referred to as "pure astral electronica" releases May 22, 2020 on Spotted Peccary Music in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE , CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats, available here: https://orcd.co/consciousness-and-other-tricks Thoughtfully conceived and executed, this second album by sound explorer Ben Cox offers an enthralling listening experience infused with contemplative moments and pleasant surprises. The album achieves a delicate balance as its six tracks capture the essence of moods that range from extreme stillness to dynamic motion, combining closed-eye tranquility with ear-opening revelations. Through a combination of programming, software, and modular synthesis, Cox crafts his compositions with a sonic skill that lights up the mind and soothes the soul, delivering a thoughtful blend of analog and digital synthesis – occasionally augmented by electronic percussion and electric guitar – that maintains a fascinating chemistry across the whole of the project.The album opens with "Einstein Cross" (6:08) featuring a bold strutting beat with snazzy sort of high hat sounds, and a knowledgeable voice that provides a lesson about gravity and symmetry while you might dance around to the pulses, as arpeggiating melodic satellites pass overhead. "Now" (3:01) could be one of those songs that's spoken about in hushed, reverential tones as a proto-ambient classic with a beat, all with a much greater overall saturation of the acoustical space. "Matins" (12:57), sometimes pronounced "matnz," is the final song on the album; it makes one think of calm water with tiny metallic tinkling echoes, perhaps in a huge dark cave well after midnight.Sincere and unpretentious, Consciousness, and other tricks of the light is presented with precision and purpose; a compelling musical event rippling across the neurons as it spirals deeper into the mind.When interviewed about his methodology by music writer Robin James, Cox revealed his preferences for the My Eurorack modular, Moog Voyager (Anniversary Edition), Dave Smith Instruments Pro 2, Nord Modular G2, DSI/Oberheim OB-6, a pair of Moog Mother-32, Novation UltraNova, Moog Little Phatty, and a Roland JV-2080. Instrument used: Line6 Variax JTV-59, Helix Rack Software used: Avid Pro Tools, Plugins from u-he, Native Instruments, Eventide, McDSP, Waves, Lexicon, Arturia, iZotope, FabFilter, Csound Hardware used: Focusrite Red8Pre and Red16Line audio interfaces (DigiLink, Dante), Avid Pro Tools HDX, Artist Mix, Focal Trio6BE+Sub6, and a TC Electronic M3000.James describes the music as “Sometimes bold and bright, sometimes deep and hidden, always uncluttered, gentle, and positive, this rare electronic album from Ben Cox is a blend of modular and software synthesizers and guitars, one song has spoken words, the rest are pure astral electronica with a beat.” He goes on to say that Cox is a true Renaissance Thinker, a person with many interests ranging from the sciences and history, to poetics and electronic music; he is a multi-instrumentalist, as agile with brass as he is with synthesizers and guitars.Cox's ambient music legacy is strong. In 2004, Cox co-founded the independent progressive ambient electronic label Lotuspike with Daniel Pipitone and Jeff Kowal, who recorded as Terra Ambient. In 2008, Lotuspike merged with Spotted Peccary Music, allowing their releases to be more widely distributed, marketed, and heard. Consciousness, and other tricks of the light is Cox’s second solo release on the Spotted Peccary label;his previous music offerings include On Water (LSM03), and the self-released collection, multi threaded.Consciousness, and other tricks of the light was mastered by Howard Givens, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Consciousness, and other tricks of the light arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 4-page booklet, and exquisite package design by Daniel Pipitone.For media or interview requests, please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music: beth@spottedpeccary.comTracklist:1 Einstein Cross 06:082 Delta Waves 08:153 Just Begin Again 06:024 Now 03:015 Chirality 02:366 Matins 12:57About Ben CoxBen Cox has been a musician and recording engineer since the mid-80s. His interest in electronic music follows from experimentation with musical formal structures, metrical and rhythmic complexity, and the wide sonic palettes of electronic instruments and electronic manipulation of acoustic sounds. In addition to his recognized work as mastering engineer for the Spotted Peccary and Lotuspike record labels, his music has been heard from Indiana to Australia in television and radio ads, installations, and trade shows. https://www.facebook.com/ben.cox.585559 About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com Links:Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/consciousness-and-other-tricks-of-the-light/ Album Unboxing Video: https://youtu.be/gKHP40ScmBA Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/ Spotted Peccary Artist Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/ben-cox/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Streaming Links: https://orcd.co/consciousness-and-other-tricks Artist website: https://www.facebook.com/ben.cox.585559

A glimpse into the bold and bright electronica, and the splendorous graphic design of Daniel Pipitone.