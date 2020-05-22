Guident Ltd Wins the Florida Atlantic University Competition As One of the Most Promising Startups in South Florida

Guident - Autonomous Intelligence

Tekcapital portfolio company Guident Ltd, the developer of autonomous vehicle monitoring and control technologies, has won a large startup contest in Florida.

...Out of more than 200 contestants, Guident, a company that develops software solutions for the autonomous vehicle market... came out on top of the competition.” — Rhys Williams, Manager, FAU Tech Runway

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAU Tech Runway® recently hosted its annual Launch Competition which provides the most promising startups and talented entrepreneurs in South Florida with an opportunity to join a year-long program that offers competition winners “best-in-class” instruction, mentoring, networking, marketing, capital-raising assistance, co-working space, events, intern support and other vital programs.

A panel of judges, including successful entrepreneurs, technology investors, entrepreneurship professors, economic development professionals, philanthropists, and commercial bankers selected Guident Ltd. as the winner of the competition. The judges were convinced that the company creating a Remote Monitoring and Control Center in Florida for autonomous vehicles (AVs) applying artificial intelligence, and their first use-case for ‘zero-touch’ ground-based delivery of groceries and medicines, would be the right choice to create significant value in South Florida and nationwide.

“The 2020 Florida Atlantic University Tech Runway Launch Competition was a huge success on all levels,” said Rhys L. Williams, managing director of FAU Tech Runway®. “Entrepreneurs submitted a record number of applications and out of more than 200 contestants, Guident, a company that develops software solutions for the autonomous vehicle market with their first use-case of an advanced artificial intelligence-assisted, remote tele-monitoring and control center came out on top of the competition. We can’t wait to work with this new group of entrepreneurs over the next year.”

Harald Braun, Guident’s Chairman and CEO said, “The selection process was extremely challenging, given the very large number of strong entries with compelling business solutions. We are very pleased that Guident was selected as the winner of the competition. Our next step is to take full advantage of the brilliant program the FAU Tech Runway incubator is providing to young companies.”

Guident’s immediate objective is to use its proprietary IP to build and operate the first Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC) for ground-based delivery drones and AVs in the State of Florida. Guident plans to do this in the FAU incubator, which is large enough to accommodate their near-term growth and for testing their RMCC on commercial delivery drones.

About FAU Tech Runway®

FAU Tech Runway® is a public-private partnership formed to incubate and accelerate early-stage technology-based companies, under the purview of FAU’s Division of Research. It has provided financial support, entrepreneurial education, free workspace, investor introductions, expert mentoring, marketing assistance, student interns, and a close-knit entrepreneurial community for 93 early-stage companies since its launch. In five years, 587 jobs and 199 internships have been created, 96 FAU students have been employed, $95 million in capital has been raised from all sources, and more than $109 million in revenue has been earned.

For more information, visit FAU Tech Runway®.

About Guident, Ltd.

Guident commercializes new IP & technology to enhance the utility, safety, and enjoyment of autonomous vehicles and delivery drones. Using its proprietary IP, Guident is developing artificial intelligence apps that allow users of AV’s to dispatch, monitor and/or control their vehicles remotely when necessary.

To learn more please visit Guident.co.

Guident - FAU Runway Winning Pitch