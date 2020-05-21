Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (May 21 - 27, 2020)

**In anticipation of increased travel this Memorial Day weekend, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 22 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.**

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Construction signs, guardrail (westbound), and portable barrier rail (eastbound) have been installed on I-40. The contractor has placed base stone and will be paving the new truck lane behind portable barrier rail. Work has also started on the exit ramp at MM 340. Motorists should use caution and be aware of construction personnel in the work zone along with equipment that will be entering/exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (LM 18) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (LM 24.6): The contractor will be milling I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane with night time lane closures. Resurfacing activities will follow the cold planing. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Utility Work on SR-1 (WEST AVE.) in both directions from LM 14.17 to LM 14.63: Mobile lane closures will occur in both directions between Stanley Street and just beyond Park Street as crews transition the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 8 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion date of 05/27/20.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) will be reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for shifts in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone and paving are in progress and temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as other construction activities continue. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: The contractor will be retrofitting sidewalk access ramps at the intersection of Elmore Road and Livingston Road and at the intersection of Elmore Road and US-127 (SR 28). Temporary night time lane closures will be required for this activity. The contractor will conduct these lane closures with traffic control devices and/or flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-296 (LM 17.6) to the Morgan County line (LM 27.9), including bridge deck and expansion joint repair; SR-296 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-28 (US-127) (LM 0) to SR-52 (LM 3); and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing (microsurfacing) from south of Airport Road (LM 13.3) to near the Old US-127S ramp (LM 16.9): The contractor is scheduled to continue paving operations on 05/26/20 on SR-52 from LM 17.6 to 27.9 and on SR-296 from LM 0.0 to LM 3.0. During this work, the contractor will use a mobile operation and will have the roadway reduced to one lane. Flaggers will be used along with a pace vehicle to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[American Pavements, Inc./Moore/CNU031]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Smith County line (LM 0) to SR-56 (LM 15.3) and SR-262 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Macon County line (LM 0) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 7.5): The contractor is scheduled to begin paving work on 05/26/2020. During this work, one lane will be closed and flaggers will be used to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and obey posted speed limits. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU067]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-294 Bridge repair over Big Eagle Creek (LM 1.39): The lane closure at LM 1.39 remains in effect and will last until project completion scheduled for 06/15/20. The contractor has begun work on Phase 2 of the project and a temporary signal system remains in place to allow traffic through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and move slowly through the work zone when the signal light allows. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 9.5' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[W and O Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT243]

OVERTON COUNTY S.I.A. Grading, drainage and paving on Oak Hill Road from Rickman Road to near SR-111: The contractor currently has Oak Hill Road closed to through traffic. This road closure is scheduled to remain in place until project completion on 06/30/20. The closure of Oak Hill Road will begin just past the Tanimura Plant entrance and end at the first entrance of Fitzgerald's Plant. During this closure, motorists wishing to access Tanimura Plant should do so from the SR-111 side; motorists wishing to access Fitzgerald's should do so from the Old SR-42/Rickman Road. A detour route will be in place along SR-293 allowing motorists to bypass Oak Hill Road. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNT017]

PUTNAM COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on I-40 westbound from MM 300 to MM 300: Region 2 Bridge maintenance will be performing maintenance on the bridge deck on I-40 at MM 300 on Tuesday, May 27, from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. One lane on the westbound side will be closed during this time

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) in both directions from LM 4.8 to LM 4.9: Lane closures will occur along SR-135 with signage and flaggers. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations for aerial crossings from 8 AM to 3 PM, with estimated completion date of 05/27/20, excluding the Memorial Day weekend.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) in both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with an estimated completion date of 06/30/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 Resurfacing from US-70N (SR-24) (LM 4.15) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7): The contractor will begin paving operations during the day, resulting in daily lane closures from 12th Street (LM 5.4) to north of Whiteaker Springs Road (LM 7.0). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT920]

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading and drainage along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this reporting period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 Slope stabilization in Bledsoe County near LM 28.8: The contractor is working on SR-28 north from LM 28.7 to 28.9. Large trucks heading South on SR-28, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is May 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from north of HP Womack Road (LM 7.4) to south of Kennedy Drive (LM 11.4): The contractor has completed the paving process and fog sealing throughout the project. Pavement marking and snowplowable marker installation will occur during this reporting period. This work will be take place weather permitting. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[American Pavements, Inc./Hussein/CNU023]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-127 (AEDC RD.) in both directions from LM 4.1 to LM 4.5: Intermittent lane closures will occur between the Scenic View Golf Course and Paynes Church Rd. Signage and flaggers will be present. Motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 06/01/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (US-41A) in both directions from LM 9.82 to LM 6.33: Intermittent lane closures will occur between Blair Pond Road and Beth Page Road. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 05/27/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): During this reporting period, the asphalt removal process will continue between 7 PM-6 AM Sunday thru Friday. The roadway will be reduced to one lane during this work. Weather permitting; on 5/20/20 the contractor will begin paving the roadway surface. There will be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and law enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNT376]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work continues on phase one of this project. The project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 25.9 to LM 26.1: Traffic will be reduced to one lane on SR-56 with traffic signals in place while roadway repairs are being completed. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 Emergency slide repair from LM 13.4 to 13.9: TDOT crews will be on site making slide repairs between 8AM and 3:30PM. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area, the roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on SR-150 (US-41) in both directions from LM 2.98 to LM 11.51: Lane closures will occur along SR-150 with signage, flaggers, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations for aerial crossings from 8 AM to 2 PM, with estimated completion date of 6/17/20.

MARION COUNTY SR-150 in both directions at LM 4.7: Traffic is reduced to one lane at this location with temporary traffic signals in place for a slide repair.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30, down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

WARREN COUNTY SR-288 Construction of a concrete bulb-tee beam bridge over Collins River (LM 4.97), including grading, drainage and paving: Both lanes of the bridge are now open. Motorists should use caution in work zone and watch for workers. If necessary, flaggers may be present to complete any remaining work.

[Palmertree Construction Company, LLC/McMinnville/CNQ270]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: Shoulder and single lane closures will occur between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 06/01/20.

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (N. LEE HWY.) southbound from LM 14.91 to LM 15.05: Shoulder and single lane closures will occur between Anatole Ln NW and 56th Street NW. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 03/23/20 through 05/27/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. Bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Single interior lane closures will occur on I-24 EB and WB between MM 182 and 184 to support demolition of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge. Additionally, there will be lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/2020. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Phase 1 traffic shifts have been implemented. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on I-75 in both directions from MM 4 to MM 6: Starting on 04/20/20 and extending for three to four weeks, geotechnical crews will be conducting drilling operations during daytime hours to evaluate the soil conditions in this area for a future improvement project. A majority of this work will take place off of the roadway but may require some short-term shoulder closures. Worker will be present in this area.

[S and ME/Maintenance/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Additionally, the southbound ramp from W. Main St. to southbound US-27 has been temporarily closed and will remain so until further notice. Detours are posted. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Tuesday, 05/26/20 and Wednesday, 05/27/20 from 7PM to 6AM: a temporary lane closures will be in place for US-27 northbound from Martin Luther King Blvd. to the Olgiati Bridge for shifting traffic to the right at the south end of the Olgiati Bridge. During this closure the US-27 northbound ramp from 4th Street will be closed and traffic will be detoured 4th Street / Chestnut / Martin Luther King Blvd / US-27 Northbound Ramp. Temporary lane closures will be in place for US-27 southbound from the Olgiati Bridge to 6th Street for instrument readings. No ramp traffic will be affected by this closure. State Troopers are requested for Tuesday and Wednesday night. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) in both directions from LM 5.5 to LM 5.7: On Tuesday night, 05/26/20 (with Wednesday night, 05/27/20 as a backup for weather) various lane closures in both the northbound and southbound directions will be in place for inspection of the SR319 Bridge over SR153. At least one lane will be open at all times in both directions. Work will take place from 8 PM - 6 AM.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-319 (AMNICOLA HWY.) in both directions from LM 0 to LM 0.3: Thursday night (5/21/20) from 8:30 PM- 6 AM, the outside lane on SR319 (Amnicola Highway) in both directions will be closed on the bridge that is over SR153 for bridge inspection crews to core the bridge.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-8 (US-127/SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from LM 14 to LM 16.5: Geotechnical contract crews will begin conducting drilling operations to evaluate the roadway for a future improvement project. These operations are estimated to continue on weekdays during daytime hours. The contractor will begin work at 9 AM each day and work as long as possible. There are ten sites between SR-27/Suck Creek Rd. to past Shoal Creek Rd. that the contactor will be investigating during this time period. During drilling operations, the roadway will be temporarily reduced to one lane. Drivers are encouraged to be patient and alert as they travel through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is May 2020.

[S and ME/Maintenance/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-111 (STATE HWY. 111) northbound at LM 1.7: During this reporting period, traffic will be reduced to one lane of traffic in the northbound direction at this location.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-27 (MARKET ST.) southbound from LM 4.54 to LM 4.54: Sidewalk and lane closures will occur between W. 14th Street and Station Street along Market Street. Signage and barricades will be present. Pedestrians should be aware of the sidewalk detour. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 8:30 AM and 5 PM from 05/18/20 through 05/27/20, not including the Memorial Day weekend.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) eastbound from LM 7.16 to LM 7.16: Shoulder and single lane closures will occur between Templeton Lane and Cassandra Smith Road at 5993 Hixson Pike. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 04/20/20 through 05/27/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on SR-2 (US-64, US-11), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on SR-8 (US-127), and the Bachman Tubes on SR-8 (US-76, US-41): The McCallie Tunnel will be cleaned Wed. May 20th under a flagging operation that will only allow alternate movement in each direction thru the tunnels. Later that night the Stringers Ridge Tunnel will be cleaned under a signed detour traffic control operation. On Thursday, May 21st (9PM - 6AM) the Bachman Tubes will be cleaned under a signed detour traffic control operation. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Micka/CNT196]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing clearing and grubbing operations along the SR-2, westbound travel lane. The roadway will be reduced to one lane using a flagging operation to accommodate this work. Extra care should be taken when trucks and equipment are entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: A short detour will be required on Tallant Rd. near Asher Lane and Asher Village Drive to install two sewer lines across Tallant Rd. The detour will be required on Wednesday, May 27th, Thursday May 28th, and Friday May 29th. Random flagging will occur to allow for equipment and materials delivery. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127/SIGNAL MOUNTAIN BLVD.) in both directions from Space House to bottom of mountain: Due to the road being washed out, traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction at this location.

[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maintenance/MAINT]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-30, Grading, drainage and paving on SR-30 from Jackson Street to east of Knight Road in Athens: All SR-30 traffic is in the project's final alignment. There may be temporary outside lane and shoulder closures to support the completion of punch list items through this reporting period.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNR078]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of the bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period, the contractor will have roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures will occur on the SR-40 junction to the Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition the work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM and 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-30 Resurfacing from Greasy Creek Road (LM 13.1) to north of US-64 (US-74, SR-40) (LM 17.17): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on permanent striping and guardrail installation. Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures on SR-30 between the hours of 8 AM and 5:30 PM. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control in the work zone. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU022]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on the installation of a new concrete parapet wall on the eastbound bridge and a new concrete overlay on the westbound bridge. Traffic on US-64 is reduced to one lane for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete footers for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411.Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY SR-30 Grading, drainage and paving from west of New Union Road/White Oak Road (LM 12.6) to Sky Drive (LM 12.9): During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading & drainage operations along SR-30, New Union Rd & White Oak Dr. During this current phase, a new traffic pattern will be in place at SR-30; SR-30 will be shifting from the current alignment to the new alignment. The intersections of White Oak Drive and New Union Road will be shifted to the new portion of SR-30. Flaggers will be on-site to assist with heavy equipment entering and exiting existing roadways.

[Twin K Construction/Osbonlighter/CNT073]

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: A lane shift has been set up for all NB & SB SR-29 traffic in front of the proposed Nokian Tyres SIA entrance. This is expected to remain in place for the duration of the project. Additionally, there could be lane closures to support construction activity at the Manufacturers Rd/SR-29 intersection. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 COUNTY TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 COUNTY TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNT114]

REGION 2 COUNTY Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call signing on various interstate and state routes: Beginning on 05/20/20, the contractor will installing concrete footers on the shoulder of I-40 East at mile marker 287.1 in Putnam County and on I-40 West at mile marker 319.2 in Cumberland County. Please be aware that the shoulders will be closed at those locations. Please use caution when traveling through the area. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNT190]

REGION 2 COUNTY Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a drain cleaning operation in Hamilton County along I-75 SB (MM 6 - MM 3) that will involve closing the inside lane for up to one mile intervals on Thursday, 5/21 (9PM -6 AM). Additionally, a sweeping operation supported by mobile lane closures will happen throughout the region on interstates & selected state routes. The sweeping operation will happen Sunday - Thursday (9 PM -6 AM).

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNS320]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

REGION 2 COUNTY On-call pavement marking and retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstates and State Routes: The contractor will be removing and replacing various pavement markings on I-75 (MM 1.92 - MM 12.81) in Hamilton County. This will result in nightly lane closures. Motorists should be aware of all construction signage and equipment and use caution when traveling through the workzone. Estimated project completion date is June 2020.

[Central Seal Company/James/CNT047]

REGION 2 COUNTY Relensing of snowplowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing temporary lane closures from 8PM – 6AM to replace snowplowable pavement markers on various routes throughout Marion County. Routes include I-24 (LM 0.00 – 32.13), SR-2 (LM 1.53 - 33.92), SR-15 (LM 0.00 - 1.01), SR-27 (LM 0.00 - 28.05), SR-28 (LM 0.00 - 18.13), SR-108 (LM 0.00 - 11.01), SR-134 (LM 0.00 - 5.94), SR-150 (LM 0.00 - 13.69), SR-156 (LM 0.00 - 25.70), and SR-422 (LM 0.00 - 2.40). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[W.L. Markers Inc./James/CNU068]

RESTRICTIONS

OVERTON - CNT243: Loads wider than 9.5' should seek alternate route.

GRUNDY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON - CNP230: I-124 (US-27) Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

###