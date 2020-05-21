EJL Wireless Research Analyzes Verizon Wireless’ 5G Mobile Networks in Dallas, TX and Providence, RI

5G eMBB Networks are deployed but mobility coverage remains elusive; Strategy for site locations remains focused on FWA for Enterprise and Residential

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EJL Wireless Research is excited to announce two new case studies for U.S. 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) networks using microwave (MW)/millimeter wave (mmWave) frequencies.

The reports analyze the cities of Dallas, TX and Providence, RI to better understand how deployments are architected for eMBB vs. fixed wireless access (FWA) services. Verizon Wireless launched 5G eMBB services across 31 cities in 2019 and exceeded its target (but missed out on San Diego) and has promised a more aggressive deployment schedule for 2020. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the importance of wireless services away from mobility towards residential broadband due to the shelter in place initiatives enacted to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. This shift may allow U.S. mobile operators to leverage their respective mmWave spectrum holdings, from the three FCC auctions held in 2019, to address the fixed broadband access issues across the U.S.

“The analysis of both cities and their network deployments continues to highlight ongoing issues to get 5G mmWave radios installed, connected, and on air. We believe that Verizon Wireless continues to face difficulties in gaining access to utility poles in cities and the two new reports highlight this issue,” says Lum.

