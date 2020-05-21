Vaccination Coverage for Temporarily Uninsured Children

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health provides free vaccines to eligible children from birth through age 18 through the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. Uninsured and other VFC-eligible children may receive free vaccines at more than 420 participating provider sites.

“Maintaining regular preventive care is extremely important, particularly during childhood,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We know vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect children from 16 potentially harmful diseases. The Vaccines for Children program helps ensure West Virginia’s children will not miss vaccinations due to loss of insurance coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Eligibility requirements for the VFC program (must meet one of the below):

• Medicaid-eligible

• Uninsured

• American Indian or Alaskan Native

• Underinsured (children with insurance which does not cover vaccines)

“If children fall behind on vaccinations during the pandemic, we could face a second crisis with an outbreak of vaccine-preventable disease,” added Dr. Slemp. “I urge parents and guardians to contact their child’s medical provider to stay on schedule with recommended vaccinations.”