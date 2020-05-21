Road Reduced to 1 Ln
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT ROUTE 30 is reduced to 1 lane in the area of Jamaica/Townshend line the due to a motor vehicle accident. AOT will be on scene performing maintenance on the guardrail.
This incident is expected to last for roughly 2-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.