Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,273 in the last 365 days.

Road Reduced to 1 Ln

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT ROUTE 30 is reduced to 1 lane in the area of Jamaica/Townshend line the due to a motor vehicle accident. AOT will be on scene performing maintenance on the guardrail.

 

This incident is expected to last for roughly 2-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

You just read:

Road Reduced to 1 Ln

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.