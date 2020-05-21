Interstate 15 Freeway Ramp Upgrades, Closures May 26-June 2 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading the Interstate 15 on-and-off-ramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for milling and placing new asphalt pavement, thereby necessitating the following closures:

Tuesday, May 26

The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 26, in Clark County.

The right travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 26, in Clark County.

Wednesday, May 27

The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramp to Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 27, in Clark County.

The right travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 27, in Clark County.

Thursday, May 28

The Interstate 15 southbound offramp to St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 28, in Clark County.

The right travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 28, in Clark County.

Friday, May 29

The St. Rose Parkway onramp to Interstate 15 southbound will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 29, in Clark County.

The right travel lane along Interstate 15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., May 29, in Clark County.

Monday, June 1

The Interstate 15 northbound offramp to St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., June 1, in Clark County.

The right travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., June 1, in Clark County.

Tuesday, June 2

The St. Rose Parkway onramp to Interstate 15 northbound will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., June 2, in Clark County.

The right travel lane along Interstate 15 northbound at St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 3 a.m. until 5 p.m., June 2, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.