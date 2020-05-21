Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in June

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will get a higher benefit in June to help them through the current health crisis. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill.

This will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the COVID-19 health crisis. Households already getting the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit or a zero benefit will not get an increase. Everyone else will receive an increase equal to the difference between their original benefit and the maximum benefit for their household size.

1 person = $194

2 people = $355

3 people = $509

4 people = $646

5 people = $768

Each additional person = +$146

“Vermonters are facing economic hardship and food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz. “This higher benefit will help make sure they can get the food they need.”

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to get the increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically get it the same way they get their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit or by check.

If eligible in May 2020, benefits will be available:

On June 16 by EBT,

On June 19 by direct deposit, or

When checks arrive.

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT