More About MS: An Online Forum for Living with MS

"More About MS," A Free Virtual Patient Education Program www.mscare.org

Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) to Host Free Patient, Family and Caregivers One-Day Virtual Educational Program

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the leading organization for healthcare professionals involved in MS care, announces its 2nd Annual More About MS. This unique one-day patient educational forum is specifically designed for those wanting to increase their knowledge of MS and will take place Saturday, May 30, 2020 as a virtual forum.

The theme for this year’s More About MS program is “Coming of Age with Multiple Sclerosis.” This online conference will feature top neurologists, researchers and specialists involved in MS care as well as industry supporters presenting products, services and wellness solutions for optimum quality of life.

More About MS from 12 Noon – 3:00 pm ET, on May 30th will include opening remarks and a presentation on “Aging and MS” by the Program Chair, Randall T. Schapiro, MD, FAAN. Dr. Schapiro founded one of the first comprehensive MS Centers in a private practice in the United States in 1977, renamed “The Schapiro Center for Multiple Sclerosis” at the Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology in 2004. Dr. Schapiro also founded the first MS Achievement Center, a wellness day care program in the early ‘80s.

The educational agenda also includes: “Research Advances in MS;” by Gary Birnbaum, MD, FAAN, FANA; “MS Perspectives from a Neurologist who has MS;” given by Peter Wade, MD; and “Rehabilitation and Wellness in MS;’ led by Patricia Bobryk, MHS, PT, MSCS, ATP.

This free program will also feature a patient video highlighting their perspective of coming of age with MS as well as interactive opportunities to engage patients, caregivers and the program presenters including question and answer sessions and live polling questions.

“In partnership with Catamount Medical Education we are excited to be able to offer this virtual patient program since we can not meet face-to-face in Orlando as originally planned. More About MS will now be accessible to a wider audience and from the comfort of their homes,” said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.

The More About MS program is complimentary and registration is required at https://www.catmeded.com/mspatient

ABOUT CONSORTIUM OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS CENTERS (CMSC)

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists worldwide. Its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS. For more information visit: www.mscare.org