St. Albans Barracks//Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

                                                                                                               Aggravated  Domestic Assault

 

CASE#: 20A202119                        

TROOPER: LaMere

STATION: St. Albans           

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/20/20 1942 hours

STREET: Hazens Notch Road

TOWN: Montgomery, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 118

ACCUSED: Roland Manosh Jr.                                                AGE: 52 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery Town, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/20/20 at approximately 1942 hours Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving Roland Manosh Jr. and a household member. As a result of the investigation, Manosh was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the St. Albans Barracks. Manosh was subsequently lodged for lack of $2,500.00 at Northwest Correctional Facility and will be arraigned on 5/21/20 at 1300 hours.  

 

