St. Albans Barracks//Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
Aggravated Domestic Assault
CASE#: 20A202119
TROOPER: LaMere
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 05/20/20 1942 hours
STREET: Hazens Notch Road
TOWN: Montgomery, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 118
ACCUSED: Roland Manosh Jr. AGE: 52 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery Town, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/20/20 at approximately 1942 hours Troopers responded to a report of an altercation involving Roland Manosh Jr. and a household member. As a result of the investigation, Manosh was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault and transported to the St. Albans Barracks. Manosh was subsequently lodged for lack of $2,500.00 at Northwest Correctional Facility and will be arraigned on 5/21/20 at 1300 hours.