St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault

CASE#: 20A202120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 at 2133 hours

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Wayne Daudelin

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 20, 2020 at 2133 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight that occurred in Richford. Troopers arrived on scene and upon investigation, arrested Wayne Daudelin for Domestic Assault. Wayne was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and held on $1000 Bail. Daudelin is to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 21, 2020 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

