St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202120
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 8025245993
DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 at 2133 hours
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Wayne Daudelin
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 13
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 20, 2020 at 2133 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight that occurred in Richford. Troopers arrived on scene and upon investigation, arrested Wayne Daudelin for Domestic Assault. Wayne was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and held on $1000 Bail. Daudelin is to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 21, 2020 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.