St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault

 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A202120

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Seth Boudreau                     

STATION:     St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 at 2133 hours

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Wayne Daudelin                                            

AGE: 55 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 13

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 20, 2020 at 2133 hours, Vermont State Police was notified of a family fight that occurred in Richford. Troopers arrived on scene and upon investigation, arrested Wayne Daudelin for Domestic Assault. Wayne was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and held on $1000 Bail. Daudelin is to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on May 21, 2020 at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: May 21, 2020 at 1300 hours              

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED - LOCATION:    Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

St. Albans Barracks // Domestic Assault

