Little Arches Boutique Hotel Celebrates 7 Years of Certification
Green Globe recently re-certified Little Arches Boutique Hotel marking seven years of certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprised of just 10 rooms and suites tucked away and adjacent to the flawless white sands of Enterprise Beach, Little Arches Boutique Hotel is a dreamy by nature, adults-only hideaway in Barbados. Little Arches is home to the ultra-romantic Café Luna, its award-winning rooftop restaurant.
Green Globe recently re-certified Little Arches Boutique Hotel marking seven years of certification. The property was first certified in 2013.
Jacinta Cothran, Owner of Little Arches said, “It's truly an immense honor for our intimate boutique property to be re-certified as part of the Green Globe movement. We take pride in meeting their standards as the process encourages us to continually strive to do better in our efforts to preserve our environment through the day-to-day execution of eco-sensitive practices.”
Little Arches adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management system that befits the size of this micro property in Barbados. Hotel operations continue to address areas in need of improvement which contributes toward its overall sustainability performance.
A detailed Energy Management Plan is in place which continually addresses the inclusion of improved energy efficiency through the deployment of LED lighting. Approximately 95% of bulbs in guest rooms and 75% in public areas have been replaced with LED lighting. Solar lighting is also utilized for street lighting and along the cliff’s edge to illuminate pathways. In addition, air-conditioning units have been changed to inverter systems and pool pumps fitted with energy saving devices.
To reduce water consumption, the hotel has an onsite tank to capture rainwater for irrigation purposes. Composting has also started after training on composting and waste management commenced last year. Future training on other sustainability initiatives is planned for later this year.
Little Arches ensures that through the pleasurable experience of eating good food, guests will develop an appreciation for Barbadian Island life. The hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Café Luna, is part of the slow food movement and sources seasonal locally grown organic produce as key ingredients in its kitchen. Local seafood and meats are also used in the creation of sensational gourmet and Bajan dishes.
For further information and updates during the Covid-19 period please see www.littlearches.com
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Sandra Edwards
General Manager
Little Arches Boutique Hotel
Enterprise Beach Road
Christ Church
BARBADOS
P:1-(246) 420-4689
E: paradise@littlearches.com
W: www.littlearches.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
