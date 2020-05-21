Beauty Embraces Technology and Advancement: Interviews by Candice Georgiadis
Elena Duque, Esthetician, On-Air Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, and savvy med-spa owner in New York City
Elena Duque and Dr. Gary Linkov discuss the future of beauty.
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
I’m seeing a trend in more non-invasive treatments and that really pleases me. Less surgery equals less risk. Women and men are now able to achieve face and body goals without having to undergo major surgery and that’s a step in the right direction.
Personalized and customized beauty is becoming more and more popular. Many makeup retailers have software that virtually allow you to try on hundreds of lipstick and eyeshadow shades whether in-store or through an app. I’ve personally tried this technology and it’s incredible how accurate it is.
Skin analysis through artificial intelligence is growing with the big beauty brands. Virtual skincare may sound futuristic, but it’s been around for a few years. This technology hasn’t gotten the best feedback, but companies have been making strides to tweak and improve their flaws. I predict that once it’s perfected, people will be prefer to use this technology, and the need for an in-person consultation with a skincare professional will be obsolete.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
At-home Esthetic devices such as laser hair removal and microneedling concern me. As an Esthetician I know how potentially dangerous these devices can be when not used properly. People who are not educated in skincare and use these tools at home can self-inflict burns, micro tears, or worse if they don’t follow the proper protocols, not to mention these devices are not as effective as a machine that is used in a med spa or dermatology office.
I feel that the beauty and beauty tech industry is becoming over saturated and inundated with gimmicky treatments, products, and services. It seems as though these new trends are being created to top the competitors, and not created with the actual consumer in mind. Sometimes, simple is best and people just want results, without all the bells and whistles.
There’s a huge gray area when it comes to Esthetician’s and what they (we) can do within their scope of practice, and it varies by state. The amount of hours required to obtain an Esthetics license also varies by state. My concern is that the education and guidelines are not consistent and it needs to be more uniform. Esthetician’s want to keep up with new and trending treatments and the latest devices to hit the market, but at the rate the beauty tech industry is growing, technology is evolving faster than individual state legislation can keep up with. This is leading to even more concern and more unanswered questions when it comes to what procedures Estheticians are allowed to perform legally.
You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)
Beauty and feeling beautiful really does start from within. I have a mantra that I say aloud every morning with my daughters while I’m getting them ready for school. “ I am beautiful, I am kind, I am loved”.
A mini self-facial massage will make you look and feel beautiful, refreshed, and relaxed. Add this to your morning routine and you will feel and see a glow.
Create beauty around you. Buy flowers, a new plant, or declutter your space. You will instantly feel beauty when you see your surroundings in a positive light.
Put on your favorite outfit. Sometimes our clothes can really change our attitude and boost confidence.
Fill your mind with beautiful thoughts and you will exude beauty. Think about positive experiences you’ve had, places you’ve been, and the people you love. When you focus on the happy elements in your life, you will feel beautiful and full of gratitude.
Dr. Gary Linkov, City Facial Plastics Founder
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
-Less-invasive methods of achieving results with less downtime
-Safer machines and techniques
-Miniaturization of machines to fit into smaller spaces
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
-Less experienced providers offering treatment with real risks that they cannot handle or recognize
-People promoting procedures that do not really work in place of more well studied procedures that do work
-Misinformation being spread online and providers misrepresenting themselves and their skillsets that fool patients
You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?
-Skin care is important, starting with sun screen and Vit C/E for antioxidant effects.
-Nutraceuticals (vitamins) can help strengthen hair for men and women
-Proper makeup can do a lot to cover up imperfections and to avoid doing more invasive things
-Feeling beautiful involves being in a great state of mind, so relaxation and taking care of one’s mental health is super important.
