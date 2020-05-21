Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & More

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402445

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicholas Cianci                           

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 @ 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: P and H Truck Stop, Newbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

              1. Fugitive From Justice

                             Class: Felony

 

              2. Possession of Crack Cocaine

                             Class: Misdemeanor

 

ACCUSED: Ranae Ross                                                

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 5/20/2020 at 1846 hours, Troopers made contact with Ranae Ross, following an investigation into a theft, in the parking of the P and H Truck Stop. Investigation found Ross had an extraditable warrant from the state of New Hampshire, and she was taken into custody. A search subsequent to arrest further found Ross in possession of crack cocaine.

 

              Ross was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. The court was contacted, and ordered Ross held on $1500 bail. Ross was transported to Northern State Corrections (Newport, VT) for lack of bail. Ross is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on 5/21/2020 at 1230 hours, to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/21/2020 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $1500

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

