St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice & More
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A402445
Tpr. Nicholas Cianci
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 @ 1846 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: P and H Truck Stop, Newbury, VT
VIOLATIONS:
1. Fugitive From Justice
Class: Felony
2. Possession of Crack Cocaine
Class: Misdemeanor
ACCUSED: Ranae Ross
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/20/2020 at 1846 hours, Troopers made contact with Ranae Ross, following an investigation into a theft, in the parking of the P and H Truck Stop. Investigation found Ross had an extraditable warrant from the state of New Hampshire, and she was taken into custody. A search subsequent to arrest further found Ross in possession of crack cocaine.
Ross was transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. The court was contacted, and ordered Ross held on $1500 bail. Ross was transported to Northern State Corrections (Newport, VT) for lack of bail. Ross is scheduled to appear in Orange County Court on 5/21/2020 at 1230 hours, to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/21/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1500
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
