St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny & More
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A402445
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicholas Cianci
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 @ 1846 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: P and H Truck Stop
VIOLATIONS:
1. Criminal DLS
Class: Misdemeanor
2. Petit Larceny
Class: Misdemeanor
3. Possession of Stolen Property
Class: Misdemeanor
ACCUSED: Hillary Hofmann
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VICTIM: Karen Zucker
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/20/2020 at 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to P and H Truck Stop for a reported theft. Investigation found Hillary Hofmann, 31 of Wells River, stolen Karen Zucker's purse and its contents.
Troopers located Hofmann, where further investigation found her license was under criminal suspension in the state of Vermont. Moreover, Hofmann was found to be in possession of the aforementioned stolen property, which was recovered. Hofmann was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 8/26/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
Phone: 802-222-4680
Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov