St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny & More

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 20A402445

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nicholas Cianci                             

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 5/20/2020 @ 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: P and H Truck Stop

VIOLATIONS:

              1. Criminal DLS

                             Class: Misdemeanor

 

              2. Petit Larceny

                             Class: Misdemeanor

 

              3. Possession of Stolen Property

                             Class: Misdemeanor

 

ACCUSED: Hillary Hofmann                                             

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

VICTIM: Karen Zucker

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On 5/20/2020 at 1846 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to P and H Truck Stop for a reported theft. Investigation found Hillary Hofmann, 31 of Wells River, stolen Karen Zucker's purse and its contents.

 

              Troopers located Hofmann, where further investigation found her license was under criminal suspension in the state of Vermont. Moreover, Hofmann was found to be in possession of the aforementioned stolen property, which was recovered. Hofmann was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Court on 8/26/2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2020 @ 0800 hours             

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nicholas J. Cianci

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

Phone: 802-222-4680

Email: Nicholas.cianci@vermont.gov

 

