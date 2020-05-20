US 14A spring opening scheduled at noon Thursday, May 21

The annual spring opening of US 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell will occur prior to Memorial Day weekend this year at noon Thursday, May 21.

The opening of US 14A is dependent upon favorable weather.

"Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and buckle up," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Jason Fleming of Lovell.

For current road conditions, call 511 or wyoroad.info.

The annual winter closure of US 14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. It usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.