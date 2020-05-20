Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A301939

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                           

STATION: Middlesex Barracks               

CONTACT#: 748-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre Hill Rd/Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Harman                                              

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

VICTIM: Jason Metcalf

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/17/2020, at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers with

the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to the area of Barre Hill

in Plainfield, VT for a report of Harman trespassing, causing a noise disturbance, and

threatening others. Harman was subsequently issued a citation and released to appear

in Washington County Court to answer for the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/2/2020 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

