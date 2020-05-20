Middlesex Barracks/Disorderly Conduct & Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301939
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 748-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/17/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barre Hill Rd/Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jennifer Harman
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VICTIM: Jason Metcalf
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/17/2020, at approximately 1630 hours, Troopers with
the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks responded to the area of Barre Hill
in Plainfield, VT for a report of Harman trespassing, causing a noise disturbance, and
threatening others. Harman was subsequently issued a citation and released to appear
in Washington County Court to answer for the charges of Disorderly Conduct and Trespassing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/2/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov