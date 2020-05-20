West Tennessee Weekly Construction May 20-27, 2020

Per TDOT Specifications, there will be no temporary lane closures permitted on interstates or state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 22 - 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26 in observance of Memorial Day Holiday

District 47 - West TN - Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10.

Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A was reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR 1 (US 70): The resurfacing on U.S. 70 (S.R. 1) from S.R. 22 at Court Square to Rosser Circle will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, I-155 and US 412 interchange:

Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., and Friday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be partial closures for concrete pavement repairs at the interchange of I-155 and US 412 in Dyer County. Work will be taking place on the westbound I-155 off ramp to US 412 eastbound.

Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be a full and partial closures for concrete pavement repairs at the interchange of I-155 and US 412 in Dyer County. Work will be taking place on the westbound I-155 off ramp to US 412 eastbound. A Detour will be posted.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 3, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be full and partial closures for concrete pavement repairs at the interchange of I-155 and US 412 in Dyer County. Work will be taking place on the westbound I-155 off ramp to US 412 eastbound. A Detour will be posted.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 (LM 11.99) in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20 (US-412): The resurfacing on SR 20 from US 51 (SR 3) to the Crockett County Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 2): Grading, drainage, construction of eight bridges on future I-69 from south of US 51 (SR 3) to south of US 45W (SR 5) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH through the US 51 (SR 3) portion of the project. The southbound traffic has been switched to the northbound side on SR 3 throughout the work zone, for phase 2 construction.

Restrictions: Wednesday, November 6, 2019: SR 3 will have traffic in the outside lanes in both directions. Inside lanes will be closed for construction. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with an 11’ 6” lane restriction.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Monday, July 29, 2019: SR 21 North from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road. The closure is expected for approximately 1 year to allow the construction of the overhead Bridge on the new portion of SR 21 along with the Road & Drainage of the I-69 mainline. Northbound traffic will detour from SR 21 East onto Clifford Rives Road, then North on Bethlehem Road, West onto Lindenwood Road before proceeding North on SR 21. Southbound traffic will be in reverse order. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-43 (US 45E) : Repair of the bridges (right & left) on SR 43 over overflow will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning on Friday, January 24, 2020: SR 43 traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the bridges over overflow with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ 6” shoulder restriction.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 and SR-372 (45E Business) interchange (Region 4 Concrete Repair) :

Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., and Friday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be a full and partial closures for concrete pavement repairs for the on and off ramps at SR-43 to Business 45E (SR 372) and SR 22 and US 45E in Weakley County. Only one ramp or lane will be closed at a time. A Detour will be posted.

Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: There will be a full and partial closures for concrete pavement repairs for the on and off ramps at SR 43 to Business 45E (SR 372) and SR 22 and US 45E in Weakley County. Only one ramp or lane will be closed at a time. A Detour will be posted.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 LM 11.12 to west of Windrow Rd. LM 14.73. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. On February 17, 2019 Shaw Chapel Rd was closed, and a detour put in place.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40 : Wednesday, May 20, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and west bound at MM 95-126 for pothole repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY, I-40 : Thursday, May 21, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 eastbound at MM 116 for bridge repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 (LM 12.85) to near the Chesterfield By-Pass (LM 20.03), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-1: The repair of a bridge on SR 1 near Spring Creek, TN (LM 28.99) along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 13, 2020 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing from the Madison/Haywood County line to just west of Lower Brownsville Rd.

Wednesday, May 20 through Thursday, May 21, 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. and Friday, May 22, 6:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be daytime temporary inside and outside lane closures on

I-40 eastbound from LM 0.00 (MM 67.1) to LM 7.30 (MM 74.4) for OGFC paving operations. (Time contingent on lower ADT and minimal queueing. Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m. if traffic starts to increase.) WEATHER PERMITTING

Tuesday, May 26 through Wednesday, May 27, 6:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m.: Speed limit is reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. There will be daytime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 eastbound from LM 0.00 (MM 67.1) to LM 7.30 (MM 74.4) for OGFC paving operations. (Time contingent on lower ADT and minimal queueing. Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 7:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m. if traffic starts to increase.) WEATHER PERMITTING

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 3, 6:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.: There will be daytime temporary inside and outside lane closures on I-40 East bound from LM 0.00 (MM 67.1) to LM 7.30 (MM 74.4) for OGFC Paving operations.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, May 21, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD:

Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Friday, May 29, 8:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 31, 8:00 p.m.: Close I-40 eastbound and westbound off ramps as well as the westbound on ramp at Exit 82 to install storm drainage across the ramp. The ramps will be closed one at a time. WEATHER PERMITTING

Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-198: The construction of a concrete box bridge on SR 198 over Bear Creek (LM 8.65) along with grading, drainage, and paving will cause temporary lane closures.

Restrictions: On April 29, 2019 there was an 11’ width restriction and a temporary signal put in place. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MCNAIRY, SR-15 (US 64): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on SR 15 (US 64) from the Selmer city limits to near North SR 224, including bridge repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., and Friday, May 22, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 47 and 48 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at the following various locations to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

· I-40, Haywood, Madison, Henderson, Carroll, Decatur, and Benton counties east and westbound (MM 43.30 to MM 134.60)

Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at the following various locations to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

· I-40, Haywood, Madison, Henderson, Carroll, Decatur, and Benton counties east and westbound (MM 43.30 to MM 134.60)

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Resurfacing of I-40 from MM 35.0 to MM 43.0; Bridge Repair on I-40E over Wilder Creek at MM 34.5.

Thursday, May 21, Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, 6:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.: I-40 will have intermittent lane closures east and westbound from MM 35.0 to MM 43.0 for resurfacing activities. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 MPH during active closures. Time contingent on lower ADT and minimal queueing. If traffic starts to increase, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.) WEATHER PERMITTING.

LOOK AHEAD:

Friday, May 29, 8:00 p.m. through Monday, June 1, 6:00 a.m.: I-40east bound at MM 34.5 will have a lane closure of the left lane for bridge repair activities over Wilder Creek.

FAYETTE COUNTY, I-40: Maintenance patching from MM 27.0 to MM 35.0

Wednesday, May 20 & Thursday, May 21, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: I-40 will have intermittent lane closures westbound from MM 27.0 to MM 35.0 for maintenance patching operations.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-371 : The repair of bridge over Cane Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near Pipkin Rd.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 : The concrete repair using hot applied fiber reinforced polymer patching material on I-40 from MM 2.2 to MM 5.0.

Tuesday, May 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Levee Road to Hollywood Street to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, May 27, through Tuesday, June 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: INTERMITTENT There will be lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from Hollywood Street to Levee Road to perform full and partial depth concrete pavement work. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR-3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd (MM 9.9) to BB King Blvd (MM 11.7).

LOOK AHEAD:

Sunday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 3, 9:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures with one lane to remain open in each direction for construction of ADA ramps and asphalt paving operations.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR-14 from the Mississippi State Line (MM 0.0) to SR-175 (MM 3.0)

Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR-14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing and curb ramp activities. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51) : Resurfacing on SR 3 (US 51) from Winn Avenue to Hope Street

Thursday, May 21, Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on north and southbound SR 3 (US 51) from Winn Avenue to Hope Street (MM 15.0–MM 19.0) for resurfacing. Time contingent on lower ADT and minimal queueing. If traffic starts to increase, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.) Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE :

Thursday, May 21, Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

Friday, May 22, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT On-Call Striping and Retrace:

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be moving lane closures for retracing of lines in Shelby County on various State Routes.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair :

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, and Tuesday, May 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR-3 (Shelby, Tipton, and Lauderdale Counties), SR-385 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21 and Tuesday, May 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The following ramps will be closed to repair damaged guardrail: THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

· I-55 northbound on ramp from EXIT 12C Metal Museum Drive

· I-55 southbound EXIT 6B to I-240 Westbound

· I-55 southbound EXIT 9 to Mallory Ave

· I-240 westbound EXIT 25A to I-55 southbound

· I-240 eastbound EXIT 28B South Parkway westbound

· I-240 westbound EXIT 30 to Union Ave westbound

· I-240 eastbound EXIT 23A to northbound Airways

Thursday, May 14, Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be day time lane closures at various locations in Lauderdale County SR-3; Tipton County on SR-3, SR-59, SR-206, and SR-178; Fayette County on SR-86 and SR-196; and Shelby County on SR-204 and SR-388 to repair damaged guardrail. One lane will be CLOSED in each direction to repair damaged guardrail. If weather prohibits, the repairs will be performed on the next available day. Flagmen will be used where necessary. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, May 27 through Tuesday, June 2, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: The following ramps will be closed to repair damaged guardrail: THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting

· I-55 northbound on ramp from EXIT 12C Metal Museum Drive

· I-55 southbound EXIT 6B to I-240 Westbound

· I-55 southbound EXIT 9 to Mallory Ave

· I-240 westbound EXIT 25A to I-55 southbound

· I-240 westbound EXIT 30 to Union Ave westbound

· I-240 eastbound EXIT 23A to northbound Airways

· I-240 eastbound EXIT 28B South Parkway westbound

TDOT On-Call Striping and Retrace:

Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Friday, May 22, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be moving lane closures for retracing of lines in Shelby County on various State Routes.

NON-TDOT/City of Memphis work

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40: Memphis Cook Convention Center

Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, May 31, 2020: On October 7, 2019 the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound (Exit 1, Front Street) was fully closed for upgrades to the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The ramp split to Riverside Dr. will remain open. Traffic will be controlled by signage and traffic barrels. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through work zones.

