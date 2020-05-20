Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,218 in the last 365 days.

Road construction on Hwy 200 southeast of Laporte begins June 1 (May 20, 2020)

Motorists will use detour route

Bemidji, Minn. – Motorists can expect a detour on Highway 200 southeast of Laporte beginning June 1 as crews reconstruct and raise the highway grade between Hubbard County Road’s 45 and 30.

Motorists can detour south onto Highway 64, Highway 34 and Highway 371, or north onto Hubbard County Road 45, Hubbard County Road 16/Cass County Road 21 and Highway 371.

This area of Highway 200 is prone to flooding in the spring and the project will help keep flood waters off the road surface. The project will also install a new culvert.

Reierson Construction is the contractor for the $1.69 million project, which is expected to last through late August, weather permitting. For more information and a detour map, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy200-laporte.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

You just read:

Road construction on Hwy 200 southeast of Laporte begins June 1 (May 20, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.