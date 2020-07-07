Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Michigan to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For Much Better Compensation Results

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a Navy Veteran or their family in this difficult situation.” — Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your loved one-Navy Veteran in Michigan has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma after initially being diagnosed with the Coronavirus please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste . Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help a Navy Veteran or their family in this difficult situation. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have very-similar symptoms-such as pneumonia, high fever, and shortness of breath.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Michigan and nationwide and our top goal for people like this is that they receive the best compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. If you or your loved one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for some rock-solid advice. You will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ana Arbor, Michigan: https://www.rogelcancercenter.org/.

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: https://www.karmanos.org/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma