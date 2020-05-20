Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced

As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically-underserved counties, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced locations for the second round of testing on May 22 and 23, 2020.

The testing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in Cabell, Kanawha, Marion and Monongalia counties at the following locations:

Cabell County

16th Street Baptist Church, 1647 9th Avenue, Huntington

Kanawha County

Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center, 1701 5th Avenue, Charleston

Marion County

Windmill Park, 900 Ogden Avenue, Fairmont

Monongalia County

Big Lots, 902 Fairmont Road, Morgantown (May 22 only)

WVU Coliseum, 3450 Monongahela Boulevard, Morgantown (May 23 only)



Mountainview Elementary School, 661 Green Bag Road, Morgantown (May 23 only)

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Additional testing for Fayette, Kanawha and Mineral counties is scheduled for May 29 and 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with locations to be determined and announced next week.

Under the direction of Gov. Justice, the testing plan was developed by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WVNG and targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.

For more information, visit: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx