OnPage Overrides Silent Switch on iOS and Do Not Disturb Mode

OnPage Incident Alert Management Overrides Silent Switch on iOS and Do Not Disturb Mode With Software Release Version 7.4

WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident alert management and pager replacement vendor, today released software version 7.4, enabling OnPage high-priority, critical alerts to override iOS’s silent switch and Do Not Disturb (DND) mode. OnPage is now one of the very few incident alerting services to override these significant iOS settings.

The latest software release ensures that all OnPage high-priority, critical alerts are addressed and heard regardless of one’s iOS configurations. At its core, the OnPage release ensures business continuity with the promise of never missing critical notifications. Version 7.4 is leveraged by several industries including, healthcare, IT support, IoT and more. In the unlikely case that an OnPage audible alert is missed, the critical notification will escalate to the next on-call recipient, ensuring that high-priority issues are always addressed and resolved promptly.

Prior to the latest release, OnPage high-priority alerts were muted by the iPhone's silent switch, while iOS’s DND mode paused all audible notifications or calls when one’s device was locked. These system limitations were synonymous with missed critical alerts and delayed incident resolution. In response to a growing number of requests from users, and after substantial negotiations with Apple Inc., OnPage reached an agreement with Apple, allowing the alerting vendor to override iOS’s silent switch and DND mode.

“At OnPage, we’re always responsive to the needs of our customers and user pain points,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “We’re proud to be one of the few incident alerting services to override the iPhone’s silent switch and DND mode. Regardless of one’s iOS settings, our alerting communication tool will always be heard on iPhone, ensuring that OnPage critical issues are addressed and resolved promptly.”

OnPage is pleased to release the latest version of its software, addressing common iOS limitations. The latest edition meets the needs of today’s response teams, and differentiates the OnPage service from other alerting providers.

To download the latest OnPage release click HERE.