Restart Stipends Available for Programs Providing Care for Vermont Children this Summer

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) is reminding eligible child care and summer day programs to request a Restart Stipend by midnight on Friday, May 22. The stipends were launched last week to help child care and summer day programs with additional expenses directly associated with COVID-19. The State has identified $6 million in funding for these stipends.

To qualify for a stipend, a program must:

Be open by July 6, 2020 (unless it would normally open for summer programming after July 6).

Be located in Vermont and serving Vermont children.

Provide either half-day or full-day care.

Be an organized group such as a: Child care program/provider, or Day camp (e.g., sports camp, recreation program). Overnight camps are not eligible.



Funds can be used for things such as buying cloth face masks and gloves for staff, purchasing cleaning and disinfecting products, making structural changes needed to accommodate safer group sizes, and hiring additional staff needed because of smaller group sizes.

To request a stipend: