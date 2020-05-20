Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A301993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                          

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020, 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Dana Smith                                             

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle on McCarthy Rd, in Williamstown for erratic operation.  The operator, Smith, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.  Smith was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.  He was later released on a citation for DUI and he is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/04/2020 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2020          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

