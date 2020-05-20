Middlesex Barracks - DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A301993
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020, 2236 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Rd, Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Dana Smith
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle on McCarthy Rd, in Williamstown for erratic operation. The operator, Smith, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Smith was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. He was later released on a citation for DUI and he is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/04/2020
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2020
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648