Middlesex Barracks - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A301993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/19/2020, 2236 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: McCarthy Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Dana Smith

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle on McCarthy Rd, in Williamstown for erratic operation. The operator, Smith, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Smith was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. He was later released on a citation for DUI and he is scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/04/2020

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/04/2020

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648